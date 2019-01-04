Rita Ora Dances In A Strapless Bikini In New Instagram Video

Rita's showing off her moves in a strapless two-piece.

Rita Ora is showing off her dance moves – and her amazing body – in a new video posted to her Instagram Stories account. Per Daily Mail, the “Let You Love Me” singer was showing off some skin in the clip she opted to share with her millions of followers this week as she rocked a serious 60s vibe in a throwback design bikini.

The clip, which appeared to show Rita enjoying a vacation in the tropical Maldives, featured her throwing down with some pretty serious dance moves as she rocked the purple, pink, orange, and white two-piece made up of a strapless bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms while partying at a beach bar.

Ora showed off her moves as she danced and laughed with friend and actress Jaime Winstone, while the camera panned to give her followers a look at the sandy beach where there appeared to be a party going on.

The British singer was rocking a pretty serious throwback look in the new clip, pairing her vintage-looking bikini with a pair of pink tinted sunglasses and a bandanna on her head. Ora also sported several gold necklaces around her neck as well as a number of stacked rings and bracelets on her hands.

The latest look at Rita sporting a bikini during her recent vacation came just days after she showed off her body in a pink two-piece in a photo on her Instagram account.

As the Inquisitr reported, Ora was sporting a very skimpy string bikini which left little to the imagination as she posed in the mirror wearing a headband on her head.

“Take 2 sweaty Betty. Should I just make this my new thing for 2019? Lol,” the star asked her fans. She tagged her location as being the island of Amilla Fushi in the Maldives.

Rita spoke out about how she got such an incredible body in a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, where she admitted that exercising portion control is a big factor in how she gets her body bikini ready.

“I watch what I eat but I just cut my portions in half. So if I want a burger I’ll just cut it in half and eat half of it,” the singer told the outlet of her eating habits. “That or I’ll take the bread off and only eat the burger. Or if I want fries then I won’t have a burger to go with them.”

Joe Maher / Getty Images

Rita also admitted that she still treats herself every now and then with something a little less healthy, while also divulging her go-to workout moves.

“I do toning exercises, pilates, yoga or a hike,” she shared during the cover shoot interview. “If I run, I only run for about 10-15 minutes, if that. I’m really focused on being healthy rather than anything else.”