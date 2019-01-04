Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Slams Kailyn Lowry For ‘Stank A** Breath’ And ‘Body Odor’

David Eason isn't a fan of his former co-star.

David Eason isn’t happy with his former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry, and after she weighed in on the MTV crew’s alleged fears about filming with his wife, he lashed out against her on Facebook.

In a post to his fans and followers, via a January 3 report from In Touch Weekly magazine, Eason slammed Lowry for having stinky breath, as well as body odor.

“MTV crew told me the only thing they are scared of is Kail’s stank a** breath and body odor,” he wrote.

After reading a report regarding MTV’s reported concerns about safety, which was shared by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup earlier this week, Lowry told her Twitter fans and followers that she was also unwilling to be around Evans, who continues to appear on Teen Mom 2, and Eason, who was fired from the series in February of last year.

As fans of the MTV reality series will recall, MTV released a statement early last year that confirmed they would no longer be working with Eason due to a series of homophobic statements the father of three shared on his now-deleted Twitter page.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to People at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Following her husband’s firing, Jenelle Evans attempted to defend David Eason, claiming his statements were misconstrued.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said in a statement to TMZ. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

While Eason has continued to share a number of offensive statements regarding the LGBTQ community, and many other topics, Kailyn Lowry has been quite inclusive in her life and continues to support a number of different lifestyles.

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and their co-stars will return to MTV later this year for Teen Mom 2 Season 9.