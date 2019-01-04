Salma Hayek Stuns In An Animal-Print Bikini At 52 In New Video

Salma's showing off her age-defying curves in a new video as she took a dip in the ocean.

Salma Hayek is proving that looking incredible in a bikini most definitely doesn’t have an age limit. The stunning actress shared a video of herself on her Instagram account this week while posing in the ocean in a skimpy animal-print two-piece as she flaunted her famous curves for the world during what appeared to be a recent vacation.

The clip shared by the star on January 3 showed her laying down on her front on the sand with the water lapping up against her body. Salma smiled for the camera as she enjoyed some downtime in the sea, shielding her eyes from the sun in a pair of dark oversized sunglasses.

Salma also let her signature long brunette hair flow down her back as she joked with her millions of fans that she was feeling a whole lot like a mermaid while relaxing in the water during a trip to the coast.

“Mermaid Life,” she wrote in the comments section as she stunned her 8.4 million followers on the social media site with her latest bikini video.

Hayek then wrote the words, “Vida de sirena” in her native language of Spanish, which translates in English to mean “Mermaid life,” with a mermaid emoji as well as the hashtag #waves.

Though Hayek didn’t reveal exactly where she was spending her downtime during the winter break, she did reveal one day prior to hitting the sea in her animal-print bikini that she was enjoying some time with her family in the unknown tropical location.

Salma posted a sweet video on Instagram of herself and family being dragged along the water on a giant inflatable as she joked that she was trying to be a cool mom by trying out the daredevil stunt.

David Livingston / Getty Images

“Me trying to be a cool mother,” she told her followers, before then writing the same sentence in Spanish as “Yo tratando de ser una mamá divertida.”

Salma, whose daughter Valentina is 11-years-old, then added the hashtags #motherdaughter and #adventure with an emoji looking cool with a pair of sunglasses.

Back in October, the star spoke out about how she stays in such amazing shape prior to sharing the new bikini video with her fans this week.

As reported by Hola! last year, the stunning Mexican actress revealed that she likes to get her workouts in with her dogs as she joked in a video posted to social media that she considers her two pooches to be her trainers and walking to be her exercise.

“This is my version of exercise and these are my #dogs coaches,” Hayek told fans in the video shared on her account, which showed her taking her pets for a walk.

“These are my trainers!” she said in the clip as she bundled up warm to take them outdoors.