Cardi B Shares Super Raunchy Video Of Her Ample Cleavage In Daring Bathing Suit On Instagram

Racy videos and pictures come as no surprise to Cardi B’s fans, but the rapper outdid herself this time in a super raunchy Instagram story that revealed her ample cleavage in a low-cut swimming suit.

Cardi took a trip to the Black Sand Beach on the outskirts of Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday, and documented the whole thing on her Instagram. And in one of the Insta stories, she angled the camera from below, showcasing her busty assets spilling out of her pink Gucci bathing suit, as reported by the Daily Mail. Her hair was swept by the wind, covering most of her face while she posed on the black sand. The 26-year-old complemented her look with a bandana that she tied around her hair, a jeweled necklace, and big black sunglasses.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, also showed off her incredible figure in a steamy beach photo of herself jumping into the air with her arms outstretched, while playfully sticking her tongue out at the camera in what has become her signature move. The beach appeared to be deserted during sunset, which was the perfect time of the day for the “I Like It Rapper” to head there and enjoy the beautiful light while snapping some photos for her Instagram.

Cardi has been in New Zealand after a few intense days touring in Australia, in which she headlined Perth’s Origin Fields Festival on New Year’s Eve. She’s now heading home after performing at Trafalgar Park in Nelson, New Zealand, this Friday.

The Bronx native posted a video of her team celebrating the end of that leg of the tour, alongside the caption, “AUSTRALIA???????? NEW ZEALAND???????? ITS BEEN BEAUTIFUL!!!!! I’m happy I’m going home but I’m also sad :/!!!THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.”

In the clip, she’s also heard saying that she’s excited for 2019 and what’s to come and talked about the fact that she’s finally putting on the weight she lost after the birth of her baby girl, Kulture.

“2019 in America, I can’t wait! I know I lost I lot of weight, you know your body changes and your appetite changes after you’ve had a baby, but I’m getting my weight back!” she proudly revealed as she donned a new bright blue hair color. Cardi and her on-and-off-again husband Offset, from rap trio Migos, welcomed their daughter on July 10, 2018, and the “Money” rapper has only recently started sharing little snippets of her baby girl on social media.