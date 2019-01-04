Katharine McPhee Shows A Whole Lot Of Skin In A Skimpy Pink Bikini

Katharine's revealing her curves in a pink two-piece while vacationing in Hawaii.

Katharine McPhee is once again flaunting her curves as she shows off some bikini love in Hawaii. The Scorpion actress showed off some serious skin in a new snap posted to her Instagram account on January 3 as she posed for the camera in a skimpy pink two-piece before jokingly promising fans that she would soon be leaving and putting her clothes back on.

The latest bikini snap shared by the star – who shot to fame back in 2006 as a runner-up on Season 5 of American Idol – showed her rocking striped pink swimwear as she flashed a coy smile while brushing her hair out of her eyes.

McPhee was posing in front of a lush green background and a bright blue sky as she soaked up the sun over the winter break period in Hawaii with her fiancé David Foster and his children.

The star playfully referred to her recent flurry of bikini photos shared on social media during her fun family trip to the U.S. state, joking to her more than half a million followers that she would soon be heading home a little more covered up.

“Last day in Hawaii,” Katharine wrote in the caption. “I’ll be putting my clothes back on now, don’t worry.”

There’s no doubting that Katharine’s certainly not been afraid to show off some serious skin lately, as she’s shared several photos of herself rocking different bikinis on her social media accounts ever since she jetted off with her husband-to-be in December.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, one of her most recent bikini snaps showed her posing alongside David in front of a light blue car in the tropical location.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Both posed together with one foot on the front of the car, while the actress and singer sweetly referred to the musician as being her “Ride or Die” as she rocked a high-waisted black bikini.

The bikini snaps also caught the attention of her soon-to-be stepdaughter, as People reported that Foster’s daughter Sara (who’s three years older than Katharine) jokingly trolled her as they posed together in their swimwear.

“When your mom refuses to dress age appropriately,” Foster captioned a photo she uploaded of herself and McPhee wearing bikinis together.

As for how McPhee stays in such amazing shape to share her swimwear snaps with the world, speaking to Health in 2017, she revealed at the time that she tries to work out three or four times every week for an hour at a time.

“We’ll run and we’ll, like, in the middle of each intersection do, 20 push-ups or 20 jump squats, and then start running again, and go for four or five miles,” she shared of her workouts with her trainer. “And he’ll put kneepads on you to take you up these hills, and you’ll be lunging up and down all the way. I’ve never built muscle like I’ve built with him.”