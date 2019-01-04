Eminem’s Daughter Hailie, 23, Shows Off Insane Bikini Body During Australian Vacation

Hailie Scott Mathers is one of the most stylish people on Instagram, and she can rock just about anything — especially if it’s a sexy, tiny bikini.

Eminem’s daughter went to Australia on vacation, and she turned up the heat on social media on Thursday by posting a throwback racy snap of herself, showing off her incredible bikini body while in an indoor pool at Wolgan Valley. The 23-year-old looked peaceful as she gazed outside the window while standing up to her thighs in the water of the small spa-like pool, and raved about the wonderful location in the caption, saying she’d never “stop posting about this place.”

According to the Daily Mail, Hailie headed Down Under for New Year’s, as she posted several photos on social media just ahead of NYE. She tweeted a series of pictures from her Australian adventure on Monday, alongside the caption “And explore more amazing places #Australia.” The trip was likely both a birthday and Christmas gift to herself, since she celebrated her 23rd birthday on Christmas Day. However, she decided to celebrate the occasion with family and friends a few weeks early, and has since posted a few snaps of her birthday celebrations. W#tbt to celebrating my birthday with friends and family last weekend. i wiiiiiish i got better pics with this dress. guess i’ll just have to wear it again,” she captioned one of the photos.

And while she boasts 1.3 million followers on Instagram, not much is known about the daughter of one of the biggest names in the music industry, aside from the well-known fact that her mother is Em’s ex-wife Kim Mathers, whom he often rapped about. As reported by E! News, she reportedly graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology, is a fitness fitness (often posting videos of her workout sessions) and a proud dog owner. She rang in 2019 in Australia with her longtime boyfriend, and is usually spotted attending music festivals where her world-famous dad is performing.

What Hailie is probably most known for is for being featured in many of Eminem’s lyrics throughout the years, including classics “Hailie’s Song,” “Stan,” “Mockingbird” and “When I’m Gone.” She was also at the center of the rapper’s recent beef with Machine Gun Kelly, after the latter made some comments regarding Hailie on Twitter. Their feud resulted in two diss tracks, with MGK releasing “Rap Devil” first, and Eminem replying with his song “Killshot.”