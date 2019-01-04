Kourtney Kardashian Poses In Revealing Lingerie For Racy New Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian is turning up the heat once again on her Instagram page after posting a raunchy new picture of herself wearing nothing but a Calvin Klein lingerie set.

The oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to social media on Thursday to post a very sexy snap of herself in order to promote her partnership with the brand Flat Tummy Co. In the phoyo, she’s seen stripping down to her lingerie and posing for the camera as she holds one of their meal replacement shakes. Kourt is seen posing in what appears to be her kitchen, wearing a light gray CK lingerie combo, and showing off her busty assets and incredible physique. She wore her dark locks down in a sleek style with a side part, and completed the look with some dramatic eye makeup, some lip gloss, and black nails. The mother-of-three also sported some earrings and a delicate necklace as she looked straight into the camera.

She said in the caption that the shakes are “exactly what I need right now,” and told her 71.8 million Instagram followers that her favorite flavor was chocolate. “I’m starting to see my tummy toning up nicely,” the 39-year-old added, just days after she returned from her New Year’s trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Kourtney’s picture became an instant hit, garnering more than 1 million likes and nearly 7,000 comments in just a matter of hours. Her fans flooded the comment section with compliments, including “You look Soooooooo Amazing Kourtney,” “You look sexy,” and “You are definitely the total package. Starting with how great of a mom you are all the way how great you take care of yourself. Keep doing you!”

However, many of her followers also criticized her for, just like her sister Kim, advocating meal replacement shakes and other dietary products. “Please can you and your sisters stop promoting replacing meals for shakes to your young impressionable fans! You all have personal trainers, chefs and surgeons which got your stomachs toned! Stop this madness please, you should be ashamed of yourself making money this way!” one user wrote, while another echoed the sentiment: “Anything for a buck…..such a shame when you spend most of the time on the show promoting healthy eating and lifestyle.”

According to the Daily Mail, Flat Tummy Co. pays A-listers about $200,000 per post. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars have previously been under fire for promoting weight loss products, with British actress Jameela Jamil calling them out, as well as other celebrities like Cardi B, for advertising said brands, and even dubbing them “double agents of the patriarchy” at one point.