‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, December 3: Hope Blacks Out As Reese Panics

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, January 3, features Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) who helped Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) through her contractions. He told her that he was Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) father, but that did not make Hope feel uncomfortable, per Soap Central. Hope was just glad to have a doctor by her side for Beth’s birth.

The man who was threatening Reese (Andrew Johnson) waited outside Forrester Creations, behind a bush. When Zoe (Kiara Barnes) emerged, he snapped several photos of the model. He then texted the picture to Reese and asked him if his daughter was worth $200,000.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) called Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to update her on the fact that Liam would be flying to Catalina in a Spencer chopper. Once they disconnected, she called Hope — who told her that the contractions were increasing in intensity. She told her mother that Dr. Buckingham was with her. Afterwards, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tried to comfort his wife, reassuring her that things would work out.

Matt (Jim O’Heir) and Kieran Cannistra (Monica Horan) tried to ease Liam’s nerves. The Spencer pilot, Nathan (Roel Navarro), told Liam that there was a window of opportunity for them to take off. After some consideration, Matt and Kieran decided not to join Liam on the flight. Liam sent Hope a text from the helicopter.

Today #Bold8000 sends shockwaves throughout the lives of the Forresters, Spencers, Avants, Spectras and Logans. You won't want to miss it. pic.twitter.com/EV55gTnWhr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 4, 2019

Reese was worried when he received the text message from the thug. He immediately called his daughter, and made sure that she was okay. Zoe also learned that Hope was in labor — and that her dad was Hope’s doctor. After they ended the call, she went to reassure Brooke that her father was a brilliant doctor.

Reese was distracted as Hope was in the throes of labor. He called the thug, and told him to leave his daughter alone. Hope noticed that he was not fully present, but Reese said that she was his only concern.

Hope told Reese that her husband was on the way. She also told him that her daughter’s name is Beth. Hope had a huge contraction, and was moaning with pain. Reese asked Hope to push, and Hope seemed to comply. Suddenly she screamed, “Liam!” and the machines started to show that she was in distress. The machines beeped as Hope blacked out — and Reese started to panic. Reese begged, “Stay with me, Hope!”

