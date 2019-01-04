Michael B. Jordan’s First Photos As Coach’s Global Men’s Ambassador

Creed II star Michael B. Jordan was named Coach’s first-ever global men’s ambassador in September, and now fans of the hunky actor are finally getting a look at some of the photos taken for his debut campaign for the luxury brand.

The Spring 2019 advertisements were shot by photographer Craig McDean in the desert outside of Los Angeles, according to the caption on one of Jordan’s images on Coach’s Instagram page.

The faded carnival setting has the 31-year-old actor posing with a vintage car while wearing various Coach items — including a leather jacket, a shearling jacket, track pants, sneakers, and boots — and carrying Coach bags such as the Rivington Belt Bag and the Rivington Backpack.

“I’m proud to be the face of Coach men’s,” said Jordan in a statement, per People.

“I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values. I’m honored to be a part of [Stuart Vevers’] vision and creative process.”

When announcing that the California native was going to be working with Coach, Vevers, the brand’s creative director, called him “cool and authentic” and said that “he really embodies the Coach guy,” according to Variety.

Jordan, who is also starring in ads for Coach’s men’s fragrance collection, is currently the brand’s second celebrity ambassador. Singer Selena Gomez has been appearing in ads for Coach since 2016, and she even has a signature collection with the company.

Meanwhile, the actor will be one of the presenters at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 6, which will air live on NBC. His film Black Panther is nominated for a couple of trophies, but he is not up for an award.

Playing Erik “Killmonger” Stevens in the Marvel film, however, did earn him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards, which are taking place on Sunday, January 13. Additionally, the entire cast of Black Panther was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. That awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, January 27.

What’s next for the red-hot star? He voices the character Julian Chase in the Rooster Teeth animated web series Gen: Lock, and is starring in the Netflix sci-fi series Raising Dion.

Jordan is also slated to film several movies this year, including the thriller Without Remorse, based on a Tom Clancy novel, and The Silver Bear, based on a novel by Derek Haas, in which he will play a deadly assassin named Columbus.