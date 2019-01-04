Elsa Hosk Models White Lingerie Set On Instagram

Elsa Hosk modeled a white lingerie set for Victoria’s Secret on Instagram. In the photo, the model appeared to be dancing, as her left arm was up in the air while she popped her right foot. Elsa wore a white bra with thick straps and a simply-cut bottom, along with a pair of sneakers and a pink sweater that she only partially wore. The model had her hair up in a messy bun, and she looked down to her left. Fans commented, “Gorgeous @hoskelsa!” and “Posts like this remind me of why I want to be a vs angel.”

Meanwhile, Hosk shared a collage of two black-and-white photos for her newest Instagram post. She posed in a vintage-inspired outfit, consisting of a leotard or bodysuit with leopard-print accessories. This included a hat, gloves, and thick belt that she wore around her waist. She mentioned in the captions, “Back to work.”

Plus, the model’s second-newest post shows her standing in the middle of a desert landscape. She wore a black, graphic t-shirt along with zebra-print pants. She held a boxy purse with snakeskin patterns, along with oversized sunglasses. Elsa looked at the camera and popped her right foot, as she pouted slightly for the cameras. She wore her hair down with her bangs blowing in the wind.

And for those wondering how Elsa ended up as a successful model, it’s something she previously discussed with Harper’s Bazaar.

“It was a long time ago, I was 13, and my dad actually sent photos to two different agencies of all of my family, and I had no idea. I was such a tomboy. I was playing basketball, living in Sweden, I didn’t give a sh*t — I mean, obviously did not have dreams to be a model. Then they both responded and my dad was like, ‘You’re going up to the agency!’ We took photos, and it was such a foreign world to me. I remember I was wearing hand-me-downs from my brother and sitting there, trying to be cool, and then it went from there.”

That’s somewhat an atypical story for models, as many are discovered by agents at malls or sometimes in contests. Obviously, Elsa’s dad knew that someone in his family would have what it takes to make it in the modeling industry. But it’s amazing to think that she might not have become a VS angel had it not been for her dad taking the initiative to contact agencies.