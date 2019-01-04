‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Reveals JT’s Abuse, Trashes Relationship

New Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis pulls out all the stops to keep Nikki from spilling the beans about killing J.T.

Mac (Kelly Kruger) returns to Genoa City in time for J.T.’s memorial. During the memorial, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) goes to extreme lengths to ensure that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) doesn’t have another attack of conscience and confess that she murdered her daughter’s abuser.

Gina Tognoni, who plays Phyllis, recently spoke with Soap Opera Digest and revealed the upcoming storyline. The redhead shows up at the memorial both to support Nick and his family, but also to ensure that the Fab Four isn’t revealed.

“Phyllis already knows that she walked into a tense situation. But she wants to keep a close eye on Nikki and manage the situation should she have another moment of weakness and consider confessing. And seeing Billy be so supportive of Victoria certainly does not help Phyllis’s mood,” according to Tognoni.

Unfortunately, Phyllis decides to speak ill of the dead. After others sing J.T.’s praises, she outs him as an abuser. According to Tognoni, Phyllis does this, “because Phyllis is convinced that Nikki is going to crack.”

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) doesn’t believe Phyllis at first, but Victoria admits that Phyllis isn’t lying. However, Victoria is upset that Phyllis revealed her secret because Vicky never planned to tell anybody else — especially not Reed.

“Despite their history, Phyllis is not trying to hurt Victoria or Reed. At that time, Phyllis mentioning JT’s abuse is the best solution to stop Nikki from doing some serious damage,” said Tognoni.

Unfortunately, Nick (Joshua Morrow) does not appreciate his girlfriend’s seemingly unnecessary revelation about his sister’s personal business. Obviously, Nick isn’t aware that Phyllis is trying to save her own behind.

“Phyllis is bold move Will cause a huge rift between her and Nick,” Tognoni said. “She will try to maintain a relationship with him while doing her best to control her contempt for his family. However, Phyllis quickly realizes this truth was not hers to share, which could isolate her for good from the Newmans.”

It looks like this moment could end up spelling the end of Nick and Phyllis’s hasty reunion. They were both on the rebound from Sharon (Sharon Case) and Billy (Jason Thompson) anyway, so it was always a surprise that they moved in together in the first place. Now, it seems like Phyllis may find herself without anybody to love since Billy is trying to get Victoria back.