Ivanka Trump Prepares To Launch Women’s Economic Development Project

Ivanka Trump takes on a busy first week of the new year as she prepares for an initiative that will aim to empower women.

Ivanka Trump has long been vocal about her passion to inspire and empower women, particularly those in the work force. She is kicking off 2019 with a bang as she prepares to launch her long awaited White House initiative focused on women’s economic development. The world-wide effort will work to empower women across the globe to reach their career goals. It will help to break aged stereotypes about women in the work force and provide them with an assortment of resources to build the career of their dreams, according to USA Today.

The official launching of Ivanka’s project was initially set to take place next week. However, due to the chaos and uncertainty regarding the government shutdown, it has been put temporarily on hold, the White House said in a public statement on Monday. Several government leaders were expected to speak during the event, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton.

In addition, testimonies were planned from a variety of individuals involved in small businesses and financial organizations. The exact rescheduled date for the launching has not yet been announced, although it is expected to take place during the early portion of the year.

The effort will be supported by state department and the National Security Council. Its primary goal is to provide women financial backing through government agencies that will aid in furthering economic advancement. Private-sector investment will play a large role in the initiative.

Ivanka is not only a first daughter and White House adviser, but a working mother-of-three. She often advocates for other mothers across the world who are seeking to fulfill their financial and professional goals. Her 2017 self-help book, Women Who Work, details her passion for female empowerment and teaches strategies in developing a balance between work, family life, and other obligations.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the interagency and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to advance women’s access to vocational training, fuel female entrepreneurship and lift legal and social barriers that restrict our full and free economic participation,” Ivanka said in a statement to the Associated Press.

The first daughter has recently supported several other efforts aimed at promoting female entrepreneurship. Last year, she advocated for the Women’s Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment Act, which has since been passed by Congress. She’s also led several projects intended to secure funding to assist women working to start their own businesses.