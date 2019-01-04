Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald Approve Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Breakfast Club’ Dance

A video went viral on Thursday that showed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, when she was a college student in 2010, dancing with friends on the roof of a building, in the style of a scene from the popular 1985 movie, The Breakfast Club. The video, which happened to catch fire on the very day Ocasio-Cortez was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives, was posted by a conservative political opponent of the Congresswoman. But many who watched it thought it made Ocasio-Cortez look good and that, regardless of politics, perhaps Congress could use more people who have danced joyously in the recent past.

Among those with praise for the video were two stars of that very movie, The Breakfast Club.

“That’s it, Alexandria you’re in the club!” actress Molly Ringwald wrote on Twitter Thursday night, along with some hearts.

A Twitter account attributed to her co-star, Ally Sheedy, tweeted simply, “I love this,” along with the hashtag “TeamAOC,” in reply to journalist Yashar Ali’s posting of the video.

As for the other actors from the film, neither Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estevez, or Judd Nelson has regularly updated social media accounts, and none of the three have made any public comments about their movie having been referenced in this way.

The Ocasio-Cortez video was posted Wednesday by a Twitter account called “AnonymousQ1776,” which, judging by its name, is likely affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement. It described the Congresswoman as “America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is,” while also falsely stating that she was in high school at the time it was filmed. That Twitter account has since been taken offline, but the original, full-length video remains on YouTube.

The video, posted in September of 2010 in what was likely Ocasio-Cortez’s senior year at Boston University, was posted in connection with the Howard Thurman Center, an institution at the university which, per its website, provides “programs, events and experiences to students designed to encourage their creative exchange of ideas, thoughts, beliefs and opinions.”

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez and several other students do the Breakfast Club-inspired dance to the song “Lisztomania” by the French rock group Phoenix. The video was inspired by another viral video from around that time in which the Breakfast Club scene was set to the same song.

The director of the video told Huffington Post about the background of how it was made, noting that he thought it might one day surface when Ocasio-Cortez became a prominent political figure. So while he left the video up on YouTube, he disabled comments on it.