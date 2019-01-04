‘GMA Day’ Co-Host Sara Haines Is ‘Making A Human,’ Expecting Third Child

The start of 2019 has been filled with celebrities announcing that they are adding new members to their families this year. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting baby No. 4 via a surrogate; The View co-host Abby Huntsman and her husband, Jeffrey Livingston, will be having twins, a boy and a girl; TV chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana, are going to welcome their fifth child; and Entourage actor Jerry Ferrara’s wife, Breanne, is pregnant with their first kid.

Now there’s another name to add to that growing list: GMA Day co-host Sara Haines is pregnant with her third child. The perky blonde revealed the big news on the Thursday, January 3, episode of her daytime talk show as she and her co-host, Michael Strahan, threw some surprises at their audience.

Puppies in the studio, pictures of Haines and Strahan as children, and an announcement about the former NFL star riding a mechanical bull on Friday’s program kicked off the GMA Day episode. Strahan then dared Haines to surprise viewers with something even bigger than a six-foot, five-inch man on a mechanical bull.

“I don’t know if I can top that,” she responded in a semi-serious tone.

“I do have one more thing. It’s kind of small. I am making a human! I’m pregnant!”

Haines then pulled out a strip of sonogram photos as colorful confetti fell from the ceiling. Strahan, who has known the news for a while, hugged his pregnant friend and then presented her with a pretty bouquet of flowers.

“If it’s a boy, Michael would be a fantastic name,” he joked.

The 41-year-old TV personality then said that she and her lawyer husband, Max Shifrin, “are extremely grateful” and “feel extra blessed” about this pregnancy because of her age and the fact that many women have infertility issues.

Wearing a bright yellow dress on the show, Haines was worried that the audience would be able to tell that she had a baby bump before she was able to officially deliver the news.

Baby No. 3 for Haines and Shifrin, who have been married for four years, is due in July. They are already parents to a 2-year-old son, Alec Richard, and a 1-year-old daughter, Sandra Grace.

In 2017, when she was pregnant with Sandra, Haines told Glamour that she was “really excited… to, hopefully, turn out two kids or three or whatever we decide with good hearts.”