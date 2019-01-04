Danielle Herrington Dons Black Bikini & Takes A Selfie For Instagram

Danielle Herrington shared an Instagram photo from behind the scenes of her newest photoshoot. The model sported a black bikini with a front clasp and bottoms that appeared to have small cutouts on the sides. She also wore her hair down in loose waves, quite different from her recent Sports Illustrated photoshoot sneak peeks when she wore her hair naturally.

Danielle also wore glossy red lipstick, as she held the smartphone up with her left hand. She completed the outfit with a gold bracelet on her right wrist, along with a necklace. Fans commented, “Fierce!,” “Wowww,” and “So-so-so good…Firecracker.”

The model’s Instagram Stories gave fans more of a sneak peek at her latest gig, as she sat in hair and makeup with her hair in large curlers. A second video showed her rocking her loosely wavy hair. Plus, a photo showed Danielle working the cameras alongside another model in brightly colored lingerie, while a final video showed her working out in the gym on a treadmill.

Also, Herrington recently reflected on the past year in her second-newest post, where she posed in a bikini with her arms up. Thanks to the lighting and angle of the shot, it was hard to see the details of the model’s outfit, while her silhouette made for a striking image. She appeared to be standing in an infinity pool, with the ocean visible in the backdrop. She captioned it, “2018 was life changing I’ve grown so much in just one year. Thankful for this journey and Ready for everything 2019 has to offer! Wishing everyone the happiest new year!”

Previously, Danielle opened up to CR Fashion Book about her early modeling years.

“I started modeling when I was 13 years old, and I already had boobs and a butt then, with a baby face. I’m pretty much the same now. Everybody knows me as a ‘swim’ girl, but I’m trying to get more into high fashion. I’m not like a ‘curve’ model, but I have curves, right? It seems the industry is finally making room for more kinds of beauty now.”

And the model’s rise to fame as a “swim” girl is certainly largely attributable to her success with Sports Illustrated. She was chosen for the cover of last year’s swimsuit edition, which put her on the map as one of the biggest fan favorites. That’s quite a feat, considering how many other sought-after models were part of the magazine last year, including well-known Victoria’s Secret models.