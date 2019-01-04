Olivia Culpo Poses In A White Bikini While On A Jet Ski For New Instagram Pic

Model Olivia Culpo looks like she’s having a blast in her latest Instagram photo, which features her on a jet ski. Olivia stands up and raises both her arms into the air, all while making a kissy face and wearing aviator sunglasses. Her white bikini included a front-tie top plus a simply-cut bottom, as the model put safety first and wore a black-and-blue life jacket. Fans commented, “Living the life,” “Charming,” and “You are perfection!”

The post was preceded by a couple of pictures from what looks like the same outing or from the same spot. One showed Olivia alongside two other women, as she sported a dark-colored bikini and black sunglasses. Plus, she shared a post reflecting on the past year, saying “2018- I cried a lot, I laughed a lot, but mostly I learned a lot grateful for another year!” In the post, Culpo lays on her side in a bikini, which had a simple top and bottoms with side ties. She sports gold hoop earrings, and looks up to her right while laying her left hand on her leg.

Not to mention, the model shared an Instagram Story of a scenic view from her breakfast spot, which she captioned, “Pancakes w a view.” In the backdrop, fans could see a couple of yellow lawn chairs, along with manicured landscaping and the lake or ocean.

Previously, Olivia spoke with Haute Living about Model Squad, a reality TV show that follows nine models.

“The whole idea is female empowerment — girls supporting girls — and giving people an inside perspective on my life. A lot of my really close friends are on the show, and it shows [the real us]: getting drunk, not getting drunk, facing rejection and facing exhaustion… but also having a lot of fun, too.”

“I wanted people to learn about what it is I do,” the model noted. “So many people are curious about my day-to-day life, and hopefully this will show them that it’s not always easy — show them the more raw and real side of me.”

The TV mini-series has debuted since the interview, and has received a 5.6 out of 10 rating on IMDB. Some of the other models that are part of the show include Nadine Leopold, Devon Windsor, and Hannah Ferguson. No doubt Culpo has picked up new fans, thanks to the show, and she can be proud of the over 3.6 million followers she has on Instagram.