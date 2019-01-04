Paris Hilton Rocks Pink Lingerie & Stole On Instagram To Celebrate 2019

Paris Hilton posed in pink lingerie for her latest Instagram post, as she laid on her side wearing a strappy bra and matching bottoms. Hilton appeared to be wearing a short, yellow wig with a blunt bang haircut, and accessorized with a furry, light pink stole and heels. She also posed next to a rotary phone, as “2019” is superimposed on the photo at the top along with a glittery, fireworks filter. The caption read, “So excited for 2019!” and fans commented, “It’s going to be a great year for us all Ms Paris Hilton!! Yasss!:)” and “Love this! I was channeling you in my post for NYE.”

Hilton is clearly excited for 2019, because in addition to this post, she’s also shared a couple more celebrating the new year. This includes a photo of her posing in a pink bikini top and matching sweats, while she wears her hair up in an extravagant ponytail. Paris accessorized with a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses, and “2019” was superimposed over her derriere.

That’s not to mention the other post of Paris looking up at the sky wearing a silver dress which had a dramatic cinch on her left upper leg. She held a wine glass with her left hand, and what looks like an older-style Razor cellphone in her right. Meanwhile, the post had “2019” written in gold, sparkly lettering, along with a fireworks effect that added to the festive mood.

The socialite previously opened up to CBS New York about some of the things she likes most about the city.

“I love New York and it’s one of the greatest cities in the world. My favorite places to go are Tao for dinner, 1 Oak, and the Marquee. I love going shopping at Bergdorf’s and I love going to the Plaza Hotel and having lunch. My sister and I both live downtown, so it’s fun to go to the art galleries. It’s a wonderful place.”

Not only that, Paris had some words of wisdom about social media, as she described the newly released movie, The American Meme.

“I really want people to learn a lot about social media and its effects on people. Life isn’t as perfect as people think. I want people to relate to that and see that everyone goes through the same struggles and everyone goes through the same thing. People are going to get to know the real me.”

So far, it seems that fans and critics are praising the movie, which features not just Paris, but also other social media stars like Josh Ostrosky and Brittany Furlan.