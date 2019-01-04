Lisa Rinna Shows Off Sexy Body In Teeny Black Bikini

New year, same sexy Lisa Rinna.

When it comes to showing off her smoking hot body, the 55-year-old is not shy. It’s not uncommon for Rinna to don tight dresses or show off her stems in a pair of short shorts. But today, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opted to rock a bikini to ring in the new year and she looks nothing short of spectacular.

In the sexy snapshot, Rinna lays on the ground in what appears to be her backyard and strikes a pose. The mother-of-two is sprawled out on the ground and rests her body weight against her elbow. Lisa is rocking a black Fendi swimsuit that perfectly shows off her toned abs, as well as ample amounts of cleavage.

She purses her signature, plump lips and also rocks a pair of oversized black sunglasses to complete the look. So far, the image has earned the reality TV personality a ton of attention with over 36,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Some fans chimed in on the photo to let Rinna know how amazing she looks, while countless others gushed over her expensive swimsuit.

“Lisa, you are inspo goals. Imma gonna get by body back and then get me my own Fendi,”

“You are gorgeous and an inspiration. Thank you,” another fan wrote.

“Lisa, if I still played on your team I’d give Harry Hamlin a run for his money!! Lol or I’d date both of you!!

Girl, your like fine wine, as you age you get better and better! I’ve been in love with you forever, I guess I’m not that gay,” one more fan wrote.

And it’s safe to say that Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin, is a very lucky man. Recently, the actor sat down with LaPalme Magazine where he shared how he and his wife’s relationship is still red-hot. Harry credits the fact that the two are polar opposites for such a successful marriage.

“We’re still firing on all cylinders after 26 or 27 years. It simply comes down to: we really like each other — and — we’re complete opposites. We never get tired of each other’s stories.”

The pair have been married for nearly 30 years and are still madly in love with each other. But as Hamlin also shared with the publication, he and Lisa make an effort to work on their marriage and keep the romance alive and they even go to therapy on a regular basis.

“Listen, we put a lot of time in therapy and talking and reading books and trying to figure out how to create a foundation for a family,” he shared.

Fans of Lisa and Harry can catch them on the season premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, starting on February 12.