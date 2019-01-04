Halle Berry Posts Topless Photo Taken In The Sahara Desert

Her Instagram followers can't help but admire her toned physique.

Before January 1 rolled around, absolutely stunning actress Halle Berry gave a shout out to those pledging to live a healthier life in 2019. The 52-year-old seemingly defies aging and wanted to encourage everyone who planned to commit to a new year’s resolution to attain healthier living.

“If you’re the type of person that purchases a gym membership Jan. 1st but doesn’t end up really using it, I’m talking to you! This #FitnessFriday is all about setting realistic goals and intentions for yourself in the #NewYear! Write them down, put them somewhere you see every day and keep them as your daily motivation to stay focused and inspired on your #2019 fitness journey,” Berry wrote.

She’s dedicated herself to healthier living and eagerly shares posts and videos about her adventures in fitness. She possesses an amazingly sculpted, toned physique and absolutely radiant skin. Every Friday, Berry shares a favorite workout and discloses diet tips for her social media followers to absorb.

Berry recently traveled to the Sahara Desert in Morocco, where she seductively posed in the middle of the richly brown desert completely topless. Her bare feet left a few prints in the gently rippled sand, dunes peaking behind her. She’s wearing a gauzy skirt starting below her belly button that settled on her lean hips, her jeweled hands covering her bare chest. Berry draped herself in beautiful beaded necklaces, her head tipped backward and eyes closed with a serene look on her face.

“Take care of your body, it’s the only place you have to live!” she wrote.

In the comments, an Instagram user thanked Berry for her motivating posts and dedication to fitness.

“I am a working mom and have decided to work on my health and I am currently doing keto and work out 4 times a week. It’s been quite the journey. Your posts are inspiring,” the user wrote.

According to Shape magazine, Berry’s favorite workouts include strength training, specifically Harley Pasternak’s 5-Factor Fitness plan, which includes five minutes each for warm-up, upper body strength training, lower body moves, core training exercises and fat-burning cardio work. She also loves kickboxing to boost her energy and strength. Finally, she enjoys hills surprisingly. She alternates between hiking, climbing stairs, and using the elliptical.

In one of her videos, she and her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, talked about how her workouts are different every day of the week so her muscles are challenged regularly. If you need a little nudge with your new year’s resolution, check out Halle’s helpful posts and videos.