Demi Rose Flaunts Her Famous Derriere In Thong Swimsuit & Sheer Overlay On Instagram

Instagram model Demi Rose shared a photo of her derriere on Instagram, wearing a thong-cut swimsuit and a sheer overlay. She posed with her back toward the camera, as she popped her right foot to accentuate her curves. Demi’s swimsuit was a one-piece with a green, tropical leaf design, which matched her backdrop of similar-looking foliage. She looked to her left with her lips slightly open, as she sported black-rimmed sunglasses with green lenses.

The model complemented her outfit with a black belt and sheer, black coverup that tied at her hips and cascaded down to the floor. She also wore wedge sandals, and stood by a walkway in what appears to be a resort. The post was geo-tagged Tulum, Quintana Roo.

Rose also updated her fans through several Instagram Stories, revealing that she was enjoying a meal at a restaurant while they pretended it was someone’s birthday. That meant the wait staff showed up with fireworks and sang “Happy Birthday,” as the group giggled. Plus, Demi shared a video of a donkey walking through the scenic beach area with lounge chairs scattered throughout. That’s not to mention a late-night selfie video she made while wearing a low-cut top.

The model shot to stardom after she briefly dated Tyga, about which she’s reflected on a few times. Once, she opened up to The Sun about their short time together.

“I didn’t expect to meet him but he was a nice guy, that’s why we got along. He was quirky, funny, genuine, that’s what I liked about him.”

Moreover, Demi added that “We really liked each other but logistically it didn’t work out in the end. But you know, everything happens for a reason. I’m not heartbroken though. For now I’m just doing me!”

She went on to date DJ Martinez, and the two appear to have a stable relationship. Her newest Instagram post features the two of them posing for a photo, while Demi also added stories of him playing a couple of shows over the new year celebration.

Not only that, there were rumors in 2018 that Rose was planning to move to Los Angeles with her boyfriend to expand her fan base, and also to pursue acting. So far, it doesn’t look like the two are planning a move, but it may happen sooner than people think, we’ll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to Demi keeping her Instagram game strong and keeping fans updated with posts of her going about her daily life.