Amid Split From Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Reportedly ‘Not In A Great Place’

After weeks of speculation, it was revealed on January 3 that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had split. Now, InTouch Weekly is exclusively reporting how the singer is holding up after his split from the model.

“He’s not in a great place right now,” a source revealed to the site.

Speaking about the breakup, the source confirmed that the two had been arguing for months and that is what ultimately led to their split. Both Zayn and Gigi are very busy individuals and their schedules hectic. Zayn, a musician, has been busy recording while Gigi has been traveling for her modeling career.

The source went on to say, “Gigi still has feelings for Zayn, but they’ve been barely spending any time together due to Gigi’s hectic modeling career. She’s constantly traveling to glamorous locations for shoots and Zayn gets insecure when they’re not together.”

Rumors of another breakup between the celebrity couple had been circulating since December when several factors suggested the two had split. Photos of the couple had not been added to social media for a few months and that is what started chatter about a potential breakup. Another factor that had people talking was the fact that Zayn was not in attendance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where Gigi walked the runway. In the middle of December, Gigi did not attend a party for Zayn’s album which led to even more rumors of a split.

Although the split wasn’t confirmed until the beginning of January, the two also spent New Year’s Even separately. Gigi spent the evening with Taylor Swift and some of their gal pals ringing in the New Year. Those in attendance at Taylor’s party dressed as their childhood heroes. Taylor dressed as a mermaid while Gigi dressed as Mary Poppins. She posted several photos to her Instagram account dressed as the magical nanny and admitted that she didn’t want to take off her awesome costume.

When a follower on Twitter asked Gigi to describe her New Year’s Eve she replied, “SUPERCALIFRAGOLISTICEXPEALIDOCIOUS.”

Zayn has stayed quiet on social media over New Year’s Eve, but added a new photo to both Twitter and Instagram on January 2, just one day before news of the split was confirmed. The photo was not accompanied by a caption.

The last photo of the couple that was shared to social media was from Gigi and it was posted to Instagram on October 21. The photo showed the now ex-couple looking snuggly with the caption, “flyin home to my happy place.”