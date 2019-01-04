‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’: Danielle Staub Files Restraining Order Against Husband Marty Caffey

Things are getting messy between the ex-couple.

Danielle Staub has filed for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband Marty Caffrey.

On January 3, a rep for the Real Housewives of New Jersey star confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that Staub requested the restraining order be put into place in order to ensure her safety and the safety of her two children, daughters Christine, 24, and Jillian, 20.

The restraining order, the second filed by Staub, claims the reality star has been faced with emotional abuse from her former partner.

“She couldn’t take it anymore,” a source said. “She went to the police department last night to file it. It will be good for ten days.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may know, Staub tied the knot with Caffrey in the Bahamas in May of last year. Then, just four months later, Caffrey filed for divorce.

Prior to Caffrey’s divorce filing, he hinted at a split on Instagram in July, claiming Staub wasn’t the woman she pretended to be prior to their marriage.

Although Caffrey has claimed that Staub has been wanting to reconcile their relationship, the Us Weekly insider said that it is Staub who has been trying to end her marriage to Caffrey. Meanwhile, according to the source, it’s Caffrey who won’t let Staub go as her team has “made four settlement offers to Marty.”

“He’s refused all of them, refused mediation,” the source continued. “He’s intentionally dragging this out. He has a second home nearby but refuses to leave the house that Danielle is living in.”

In a statement of his own on Thursday, Caffrey told the magazine he hasn’t “even seen Danielle [much]” and doesn’t know “why she would need a restraining order.”

“I think what’s gone on here is that the last three episodes of the Housewives … Danielle has been portrayed her as this crazy b***h to everybody, including me, my kids and Margaret and other cast members, [sic]” he said. “She received profound backlash messages on social media that she didn’t expect. It has thrown her for a loop and she’s taken out the blame on me.”

Just last month, Danielle Staub lashed out at Marty Caffrey during an interview with Us Weekly, telling the outlet her soon-to-be-ex-husband is “not well.”

Staub’s first restraining order against Caffrey was filed in August after a reported incident at their New Jersey home.

To see more of Danielle Staub, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 7 on Bravo TV on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.