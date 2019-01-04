‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Nikki Makes A Break For It

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 4, bring a stunning confession from Cane, good advice from Jill, and an ill-advised decision for Nikki. Plus, Victoria worries about making the same old mistakes with Billy.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) opens up to Jill (Jess Walton) about his kiss, according to She Knows Soaps. Cane feels unbearably guilty about cheating on Lily (Christel Khalil), and he decides to confess his sins fully the next time he sees her. Never mind that Lily would spend her time locked up, not only keeping herself safe, but also worrying about what her husband does and with whom he does it since there’s nothing she can do from behind bars to put a stop to things.

Thankfully, Jill talks Cane down and reminds him what a terrible mistake it would be to tell Lily right now. While Cane refuses to reveal who he kissed, she thinks the woman sounds like trouble and advises him to stay far away from her.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) takes control of a situation. She’s sick and tired of hanging around in a hospital bed, so she asks Nate (Brooks Darnell) to discharge her, but Nate doesn’t think she’s ready. Nikki Newman won’t allow a thing like her doctor’s disapproval stop her. She calls the nurse and orders the paperwork to sign herself out of the hospital against her doctor’s wishes.

We wanted to start off 2019 with an amazing #ThrowbackThursday. ♥️ Genoa City will always remember Katherine Chancellor and #YR will always remember Jeanne Cooper. ???? pic.twitter.com/NICqyJ0CjP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 3, 2019

Once she’s out, Nikki has big plans to see Victor (Eric Braeden) in jail. Nikki’s determined that Victor won’t go down for a crime she committed. She’s going to ensure that doesn’t happen, even if it means her health takes a back seat, which Victor and the rest of her family are sure to dislike.

Finally, in true Victoria (Amelia Heinle) fashion, Victoria’s torn about her feelings for Billy (Jason Thompson). She feels that her ex-husband has changed, but she also does not trust her choices after the debacle with letting J.T. back into her life last year. He abused her, and now she’s worried she’s making another mistake.

Plus, does Victoria really feel secure in Billy when she’s also recently kissed Cane? She kissed both Billy and Cane on the same day, so something undoubtedly does not add up with all that. One thing Victoria does not want to do is drag her children through yet another failed relationship. They’ve been through enough. Not to mention that Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) is mourning the death of his father.