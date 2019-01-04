Jim Carrey Slams Louis C.K. For Comments Against Parkland Shooting Survivors In New Painting

Like many others, Jim Carrey is outraged at Louis C.K.’s distasteful comments against the survivors of the horrific Parkland school shooting.

Earlier today, Carrey let fans know that he sided with the shooting survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School rather than his fellow comic. In a painting titled “Louie can’t C. K?” on his Twitter page, Carrey drew a picture of Emma Gonzalez, one of the outspoken survivors of the deadly shooting.

In the image, Gonzalez is rocking her signature short haircut along with a jacket, pair of ripped jeans, T-shirt, and belt. The shirt reads “March For Our Lives” and the entire photo is in black and yellow. Carrey draws an arrow with her name pointing to the drawing of Emma and then in the bottom left corner of the photo, Louis C.K. is drawn very, very small as almost a black stick figure.

Like Gonzalez, Carrey uses an arrow to point to C.K. with his name written at the other end. At the top of the photo reads “drawn to scale” in black letters and it’s clear to see that the giant Gonzalez would swallow up the teeny, tiny Louis C.K. Thus far, the tweet has earned Carrey a lot of attention with over 600 comments, 27,000 likes, and 3,500 retweets.

Many Twitter users commented on the photo to applaud Carrey for sticking up for the shooting survivors while countless others took the opportunity to give Louis a taste of his own medicine with rude comments about him.

“Drawn to scale, now that’s fricking hilarious! Way to go Jim,” one follower wrote.

“Took me awhile to even see him and understand this. So it’s perfect! He is an insignificant speck.”

“You’ll always be my favorite, Jim,” another commented.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Louis C.K. made headlines after going on a rant against the Parkland shooting survivors. In the beginning of the lengthy rant, the comedian said that he was disappointed in the younger generation and touched on younger people identifying as gender-neutral before going off on the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas shooting survivors.

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing? You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit… you’re not interesting,” he said. “Because you went to a high school where kids got shot- why does that mean I have to listen to you?… You didn’t got shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve gotta listen to you talking?”

Since then, the already disgraced comedian has faced a lot of backlash. As many know, C.K.’s career came crashing down last year after he admitted to several instances of sexual misconduct. After that, many people banned him from their networks and his Netflix film titled I Love You Daddy was also canceled.

Louis has yet to respond to the drawing.