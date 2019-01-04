Identical Twins Anna & Lucy DeCinque May Both Get Pregnant With Shared Boyfriend

Anna and Lucy DeCinque look almost exactly alike but they have a bond that goes well beyond shared physical characteristics. The identical twins from Australia also share a boyfriend and their mother wants him to impregnate both of them, the New York Post reports. According to the Post, she wants her daughters to give birth at the same time.

“Our mom’s actually convincing us to give birth naturally,” they said during an interview with Australia’s Today show before adding that it would put a lot of “pressure” on their boyfriend, Ben Byrnes, 35. “I don’t know how that’s going to work.”

Dubbed the World’s Most Identical Twins, the DeCinque sisters also have a joint Instagram page which boasts over 30,000 followers. They also run a Youtube channel which they use to chronicle their fashion and beauty adventures.

The sisters have previously revealed that if they had their way, they’d also share a husband. But polygamy is against the law in Australia.

“If we can change the government we would love to marry Ben,” they said simultaneously during the Today interview. “I think we should marry the same man. This is what works for us. People need to get that. We aren’t hurting us.”

In a previous interview for SBS Viceland, they revealed that they won the World’s Most Identical Twins title at a competition in Japan. The challenge that clinched the win for them involved facial recognition software.

Dressing alike started at an early age, they said, and their tendency to do so became more pronounced as they got older. They’ve also gotten matching surgeries to augment their breasts.

In a chat with Australia’s New Idea magazine, they confessed that their predilection for the “plastic” look triggered taunts from online trolls

“We would block the comments, but down deep inside they were hurtful,” they said, as reported by The Sun. “The more popular we got, the more haters we had and we were getting called everything from ‘plastic Barbie dolls’, to ‘fish lips.’

“I think we get judged obviously from our looks straight away,” Lucy said during the interview with SBS Viceland.

According to The Sun, they’ve now vowed to embrace a more natural look. They’ve now sworn off lip fillers, eyelash extensions, and hair extensions. In 2018, they claimed to have 14 cosmetic procedures in as many days, which included eyebrow tattooing, mole removal, pixel lasering, and lip filling.

“We wanted the biggest everything – particularly lips. We loved the look and feel of big lips. Now we realize they were too big,” they added.