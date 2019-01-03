‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador Avoids Estranged Husband David, Refuses To Attend Their Daughter’s Basketball Games?

Shannon Beador and her ex are not on good terms.

Shannon Beador and her estranged husband, David Beador, are avoiding one another as their messy split continues.

According to a January 3 report from Radar Online, the Real Housewives of Orange County star recently traveled to Florida, where her oldest daughter, 17-year-old Sophie, was playing in a basketball tournament. Meanwhile, David and his new girlfriend, Lesley Cook, were also in town.

“The main reason that David brought Lesley and her kids to Florida was to be there for Sophie’s basketball game,” a source told the outlet. “David attends all of his daughters games whether they are home or away and that is very important to the girls and him.”

As some may have seen, David’s girlfriend shared a number of photos of herself, David, and her two kids, a son and daughter, enjoying Orlando earlier this week, and in one photo, they posed as a family.

During the reunion special for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, Beador addressed David and Lesley’s relationship after it was confirmed that the couple is now living together at a home in Southern California.

Now, as the Beador’s divorce continues to be dragged out, the reality star is reportedly steering clear of her daughter’s basketball games because she does not want to run into her former partner, or his new leading lady.

“Shannon avoids the games in order to avoid having a run-in with David,” the insider explained. “Sophie’s games are kind of like her and her father’s thing and Shannon knows that. She is okay with that and wants her girls to have a good relationship with their father ultimately.”

Shannon Beador and her estranged husband, David Beador, parted ways in October of 2017 after 17 years of marriage, and in December of that same year, she filed for divorce.

Weeks after the filing, David went public with his relationship with Lesley Cook and was later accused of flirting with her on Instagram before splitting from Beador. Although Tamra Judge made the claims on an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the allegations were eventually denied by Cook on her Instagram page.

After receiving a lot of backlash online due to his relationship with Cook, David chose to delete his Instagram account. Meanwhile, Cook has remained active online and continues to share images, and even photos, of the two of them on her page.

Shannon and David Beador will return to court on January 23.