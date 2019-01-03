Watch Tranmere Rovers FC Vs. Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Third-Round Cup Clash

League Two Tranmere Rovers hope to stage a giant-killing when they host the Premier League's third-place club, Tottenham Hotspur, in the FA Cup third round.

The Premier League giants enter England’s FA Cup competion at the third round to kick off the new year, led by third-place side Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, as Spurs open the first big FA Cup weekend of 2019 by traveling to Merseyside to face League Two club Tranmere Rovers — who have not faced Spurs since 2002 when the clubs faced off in a fifth-round FA Cup match, according to The FA site. Spurs won that one 4-0 after beating TRFC by the same score in a third-round League Cup match earlier the same season. The lower-league side will need to fight hard to avoid a similar result 17 years later, when they host the top flight club in a match that will live stream from Birkenhead.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the English FA Cup Friday third-round showdown pitting the English Premier League’s third-place team Tottenham Hotspur against the ninth-place side in League Two, Tranmere Rovers FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Friday, January 4, at 16,500-seat Prenton Park in Birkenhead, Merseyside, England. Throughout central Europe, that kickoff will come at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the TRFC-Spurs FA Cup clash live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on Saturday morning, January 5.

Tranmere Rovers played in the even lower-ranked National League last season, before winning promotion to the fourth tier of the English league. They advanced to the third round, earning the right to face Tottenham Hotspur, with a 2-0 win over a National League club, Southport, with both goals scored by 27-year-old striker Conor Jennings, according to Soccerway.

A win by Tranmere would of course constitute a massive upset, but would also mark the first time since 2004 that they advanced to the fourth round of FA Cup, according to the BBC, when they defeated Bolton, then a Premier League side, in a huge upset.

League Two side Tranmere Rovers face an uphill battle against Premier League top four side Tottenham Hotspur on Friday. Jan Kruger / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Tranmere Rovers FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup third-round match, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but offers a free-of-charge seven-day trial period. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the TRFC vs. Spurs FA Cup clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on the BT Sport platform. In Italy, the Tranmere Rovers FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the FA Cup match will be streamed live on the SN World Now streaming platform. And in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the third-round FA Cup match on Friday in Merseyside.

Throughout much of Africa, the game will stream only via Super Sport Africa. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Tranmere Rovers FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur, see LiveSoccerTV.com.