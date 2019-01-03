‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Villain Chad Johnson Says He’s Done With Bachelor Nation

The former Bachelor Nation bad boy prefers the company of the MTV crowd.

Chad Johnson used to be Bachelor Nation’s biggest bad boy, but two years later, he’s definitely over it. The notorious Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise villain, who fans first met when he competed for Jo Jo Fletcher’s affections on the female-led dating show back in 2016, recently told Page Six that he prefers the company of the MTV crowd after appearing on the reality show, Ex on the Beach.

While Johnson admitted that the experience on the MTV show was “definitely different” than the dream dates on the rose-filled Bachelor shows, he said the MTV cast, which included Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham and Big Brother’s Corey Brooks, seemed more open to their experience.

“I really liked the MTV cast, I felt that they were more open to the experience and everybody was so much fun, even when they were being horrible. It was stressful, it was tiring, but I had a good time.”

Johnson added that there were so many people coming in and out of Ex on the Beach that the biggest challenge was figuring out how to live with these new people and deciding who he wanted to talk to.

Johnson also revealed that while he did live with a house full of roommates in The Bachelorette mansion and during his stint in Paradise, he is no longer in contact with any of his castmates from the ABC reality franchise.

“I’m pretty much over it. At this point, I’m out of the Bachelor loop.”

Chad Johnson’s news is surprising, considering how tight-knit most of Bachelor Nation is. Of course, Johnson caused plenty of drama during his short time on The Bachelorette, and he got into really hot water on Bachelor in Paradise when he got wildly drunk and insulted a disabled female castmate. The luxury real estate agent with a penchant for protein powder was personally kicked off the show by host Chris Harrison.

Even though Chad Johnson was known as the villain Bachelor that fans loved to hate, franchise creator Mike Fleiss seemingly had a soft spot for him. Even after Johnson’s ill-fated Bachelor in Paradise stint, Fleiss teased that he was eyeing him for a possible new series, according to People.

“I’m thinking Chad should be the next Bachelor spinoff,” Fleiss tweeted in 2016. The Bachelor showrunner later clarified, “Wasn’t saying Chad should be our next Bachelor… Was thinking he might need a new show of his own! #ChadtotheBone.”

Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.