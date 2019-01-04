Madonna Has Definitely Gotten Butt Implants At Age 60, Plastic Surgeons Tell ‘Hollywood Life’

The singer's noticeably bigger backside had attracted viral attention online.

It is no coincidence that Madonna suddenly has a much more voluminous posterior at the age of 60, some high-profile plastic surgeons say.

The pop singer showed off a much larger butt while performing on New Year’s Eve at New York’s iconic Stonewall Inn, with video and pictures of the change going viral online. Many fans speculated that she may have gotten butt implants, and plastic surgeon Anthony Youn tells Hollywood Life that he believes they’re right.

“Madonna appears to have developed a massive booty,” Youn, in his expert medical opinion, told the celebrity gossip site. “I believe that mostly likely this huge change is due to buttock inserts in her pants, but if that’s not the case, then a set of buttock implants appears to be the next most likely explanation.”

Youn is not the only expert to believe that Madonna had gotten butt inserts. McCoy Moretz, a fellow plastic surgeon, also told the outlet that he believes Madonna had work, but said it didn’t look like fat injections because “there is just so much volume there.”

If Madonna did indeed get butt implants, there could be some big risks, Youn said. Such a cosmetic surgery would carry some potential medical complications, especially at Madonna’s advanced age.

“I do not recommend buttock implants on anyone, whether they are age 60 or younger because the risk of infection is high,” he said. “Also, sitting on them day in and day out can predispose you to malposition, where the implants rotate out of place.”

While there is no confirmation whether she’s had her backside enhanced, Madonna would not be the only celebrity to have work to enlarge their butt. As InTouch Weekly reported, a number of other celebrities are rumored to have had the procedure, including reality television star Kylie Jenner.

While Kylie started sporting a noticeably bigger butt as she reached her late teens, she denied having any work done.

“[I haven’t had] a** implants. You know, I used to be 120 [pounds]. I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing, like, 136. But it’s all right, I like the chunkiness,” she told Us Weekly.

Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, has come out and admitted to having her backside artificially enlarged, but claims it was actually a medical accident after she was treated for psoriasis. Kim claimed that doctors told her butt enlargement was a rare but potential side-effect of the procedure, and she claims she was affected.

Madonna hasn’t spoken out about the rumors of her posterior amplifications.