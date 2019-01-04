Baby Koala Rescued By Golden Retriever Cuddling It

Humans really don’t deserve dogs. Man’s best friend proves this time and time again, and a golden retriever in Strathdownie, Australia, gave another example of this recently.

After a near-freezing cold night in September of 2018, 45-year-old Kerry McKinnon came out onto her porch to discover an incredible scene. Her 5-year-old golden retriever, Asha, has a tiny baby koala curled up in her fur, according to a report by Unilad.

McKinnon was shocked by the scene, but was proud of her dog for keeping the joey warm. Knowing how cold it had been through the night, she is convinced that the little one would not have survived the night without her dog’s warm coat to cuddle up in. The temperature dropped to just 41 degrees that night.

Experts believe the joey was separated from its mother during the night, and had wandered around, eventually seeing the dogs sleeping on the porch and realizing it could find warmth.

McKinnon said her husband had called her to the adorable scene early in the morning when they had woken up.

“I saw this tiny koala snuggled on top of Asha. I just burst out laughing. Poor Asha didn’t know what to think, she just kept looking at me with such a confused look. She looked a bit guilty when I came out to see what was going on. Her expression was hilarious. She kept looking back at the koala but she wasn’t trying to get him off her or anything. She was happy to let him snuggle into her.”

Aside from the cold temperatures that night, McKinnon is also worried that the baby might have been picked up by a fox or some other predator roaming the night. Instead, Asha was able to save the joey just by allowing him to curl up in her fur.

When McKinnon tried to separate the joey and her pooch, she found the baby koala wasn’t all that keen on leaving his warm blanket. McKinnon said the baby made a “huge fuss” when she tried to part them, and even hissed at her as she pulled him away.

“I think it would have been happy to have just slept there all day. It was really an amazing thing to see and so uniquely Australian,” McKinnon said.

She also called a local vet to her home to take the joey and check him out. Once the vet gave him the all-clear, he was sent to a koala caregiver, who will look after him until he is able to be released back to the wild.