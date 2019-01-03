Carson Daly Says He’s Continuing To Take Things One Day At A Time This New Year, Following Death Of Parents

New year, same Carson.

Since losing both his mother and stepfather just a few weeks apart in 2017, Carson Daly says that everything has changed for him. During a New Year’s Day resolutions segment on the Today Show, Daly explained to Hoda Kotb that — since losing both of his parents in such a short time — he thinks more “macro” when it comes to things.

The talk show host explained that he used to think of New Year’s resolutions in terms of weight loss, working out, and eating better. But now, he thinks that it is best to take things one day at a time, and to live in the moment. He elaborated upon his position at length.

“I think bigger than just the weight, the food, like all that stuff is every day, we all struggle with that, we all do the best we can. My new thing is compartmentalizing.”

“My thing is just 24 hours. Now I wake up and I’m like, ‘Thank you God, I got a new day, a fresh day,” he said. “How can I be the best husband, the best father, the best coworker, the best fellow citizen? I got today. I got right now, in this moment.'”

A clearly emotional Daly then told Kotb that losing both of his parents was “crazy,” and it really made him think about the fragility of life — and how fast it goes. Daly also listed things that he still can’t believe are happening in his life, including the fact that he is 45-years-old, and the fact that he’s on the Today Show.

And to close out the emotional message, Daly says that he likes to just live in and to marinate in the moment, even if it’s just something as simple as a tickle fight with his kids. He wants to cherish everything, and hope that God will give him another day.

According to PopSugar, Carson lost his mother unexpectedly in September of 2017, when she died of a heart attack. Just five weeks after the death of his mother, Daly suffered yet another blow with the loss of his beloved stepfather, Richard Caruso, who died after losing his long battle with bone cancer.

The Voice host shared a post this past September on the anniversary of his mother’s death. Along with a photo of himself and his mom, he told his Instagram followers that he is still “reeling” after her loss — and that he misses her every single day.

Luckily, Daly has a family of his own to share life with now — including his wife, Siri Pinter, and their children: 9-year-old Jackson James, 5-year-old Etta Jones, and 4-year-old London Rose.