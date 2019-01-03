In New Video, Tiffany Haddish Says She Is Going To Wear Fur In Protest Until Police Stop Killing Black People

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is taking a stand for what she believes in.

In a new video posted to her Instagram account, the outspoken star tells her 4 million-plus followers that she is making a vow to continue to wear fur until police brutality against black people comes to an end. In the video, a smiling Haddish thanks one of her fans for giving her a black fur vest — one that she can be seen rocking in the video. She then goes on to explain to her followers why she wants to wear fur as part of a protest.

“I don’t know if you know this about me, but I’m about to start protesting,” she tells her followers. “I’m going to wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. It’s my new protest. So sorry PETA, don’t be mad at me, be mad at the police… See how that go? Because people are important. And so are the animals – to keep me warm.”

The video was posted to Haddish’s account a few days ago — and has already earned the star a lot of attention from her army of followers. The video has attracted over 1.1 million views in addition to 26,000 comments. It comes as no shock that the reviews on her video are mixed, with some fans telling Haddish that her idea is brilliant — and others telling her that she’s being a little ridiculous.

“This is so horrible you should be ashamed of yourself. There is no reason to support the slaughter of animals in order to stand against police brutality,” one follower commented.

“I still stand with you sis,” another wrote.

Her post also caught the attention of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), who told Haddish that they love her — but that they believe in kindness towards all living things, including animals. The organization asked Tiffany to try and find another way to protest and to make her voice heard, one that doesn’t harm any animals or people.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Tiffany didn’t exactly end the New Year on a high note. Her comedy set at the sold-out James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, fell flat. According to a source, Haddish was having trouble connecting with the audience, and nobody was laughing. In fact, some people even walked out of the show before it was finished.

“F*** it. I really wanted to talk about some stuff and can’t remember none of,” she told the crowd after drinking a large amount of vodka.

The following day, Haddish apologized to fans, saying that she wishes the performance would have gone better.