Eighth-Grade Teacher Arrested For Human Trafficking Of Underage Relative To Morocco

The community is shocked and saddened by the allegations.

Local parents and school staff members at Mexia Junior High School in Texas are reeling from recent accusations made about one of their own.

The Freestone County Sheriff’s office arrested eighth-grade reading teacher Amber Michelle Parker, 37, after they discovered she had attempted to arrange for unknown men in Morocco to have intercourse with an underage female family member, the sheriff’s office stated.

According to the Waco Tribune, the sheriff’s office and the McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded to concerns expressed by family members about Parker’s intentions with the young girl. Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley disclosed that Parker was arrested for “trafficking of persons.”

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said family members suspected Parker had made arrangements to transport the child to Morocco where the pair would meet with men. There, the girl would have been forced to engage in relations with them, PEOPLE confirmed.

“Family members got wind that Parker was going to try to lure this girl to Morocco. It is a dastardly story, and it is trafficking at its worst,” McNamara said.

Investigators released some details about the ongoing case, including that Parker staged photos of the girl wearing lingerie with her upper body exposed and posted them on social media, intending to attract interest in the child from others interested in engaging in illicit activity with her.

Parker then traveled to Morocco alone in December, returning Jan. 1.

“It’s a very low-down thing, it’s the worst of the worst when you prostitute your own relative, that’s as low as you get,” McNamara said, according to KWTX. “It’s sickening to think a woman would stoop that low.”

MCSO officials did not confirm nor deny any connection between the human trafficking element of this case and that Parker is allegedly involved in Wicca, also known as pagan witchcraft. According to KWTX, officials have not ruled that link out because they are still in the process of gathering up evidence.

As of Wednesday, Parker remained in the Freestone County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond. An attorney was not listed for her. The little girl is no longer in the area. Instead, she is in the custody of her father.

Shipley said the bust was a team effort led by FCSO investigator Sgt. Preston Cordova and MCSO detective Joseph Scaramucci. McNamara told KWTX that FCSO contacted them to help with the human trafficking part of the investigation, and Scaramucci assisted several times with writing and executing search warrants in the case.