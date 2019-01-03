‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Jill Gives Billy Advice

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, January 3 brings a confession from Reed and Charlie. Plus, Nick and Victor make a pact while Abby reads Mariah the riot act over Victor’s arrest.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) were thrilled that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) appeared to be healing quickly. Nick also promised his mother that he would help Victor (Eric Braeden) beat the charges. Later, the siblings went to the Genoa City police station to talk to Victor. The Mustache felt suspicious that Nick would suddenly work to help him out.

When Victoria left, Victor flat out asked Nick if he killed J.T. Nick was shocked, but Victor pointed out how Nick impersonated J.T. to take down Newman Enterprises. Ultimately, Nick convinced his father that he had nothing to do with it, and they made a pact to find out who burned down the Newman stables and put bloody clothing in Nikki’s bed.

Meanwhile, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) and Billy (Jason Thompson) discussed Victor’s arrest at Victoria’s house. Reed hoped his grandpa isn’t guilty but admitted that it looked like he did it. Reed cannot stand to hear Victoria defend Victor, so he’s avoiding his mom. Billy talked about Delia and how terrible it was for him and urged Reed to stop avoiding Victoria.

Victoria returned home, and Billy gave her an update, and then they discussed their recent kiss. Billy assured Victoria that he’s not on the rebound, and they agreed to revisit the situation later. Later on, Cane (Daniel Goddard) showed up, and he and Victoria decided that confessing to Nikki would be beneficial for Reed and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry). They took the teens to see Nikki at the hospital, and Reed and Charlie explained the hit-and-run. Nikki shocked them by admitting she’d been drinking and stepped out without looking.

Ultimately, Nikki forgave both boys and then agreed with Cane and Victoria that they should face the consequences without involving the police. Reed won’t be able to drive for an entire year, and Charlie won’t be able to drive until school is over.

Jill (Jess Walton) also returned to Genoa City, and she surprised Cane with the news that she and Colin are on a break. Jill said she needs a man she can count on, and Colin isn’t that man. Cane admitted he might take after his father too much. Later, Jill talked to Billy and implored him not to let Victoria get away this time.