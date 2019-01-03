Olivia Newton-John Fans React To Video Disputing Death Rumors

Olivia Newton-John’s fans were incredibly relieved to hear on Wednesday that the famed Grease actress isn’t going anywhere just yet. The star posted a video to her social media accounts to dismiss the rumors that she only has weeks to live, which quickly spread in tabloids last week. Newton-John looked as healthy as ever while she delivered her message, and thousands of positive comments started rolling in.

The full video, which appeared on Newton-John’s Twitter account, currently has 888,000 views, 26,000 likes, and 1,700 replies.

A few fans shared that they were angry and upset when they learned that such awful false information had been spread.

“I HATE those rumors. I was so worried about you…..my idol growing up. I’m so glad you look so strong and healthy and all that BS is exactly what it is….lies. Be well. Happy New Year,” one of the top replies read.

“We all know you Livvy, you’ve always been open and honest with your fans. We love you. Shame on the person who made this up and that you had to do this video. Love to you and your family,” another wrote.

Others expressed their joy over learning the positive truth and wished the actress well, one person adding that Newton-John’s message “made [their] year.”

Many also reassured Newton-John of the long-lasting impact she has made on her fans and what a huge loss it would be if the news was true, noting that her role in the 1978 musical film Grease is still a fan-favorite.

You still have one of my favorite & sweet voices ever! I have been such a fan since your movie Grease; that was when I first heard you. Happy New and Healthy Year! ???? pic.twitter.com/ohJQBIhR36 — Just????????A????????Fan (@Ms_LMN66) January 3, 2019

Luckily, a few users were able to make light of the situation and see humor in the ridiculous rumor.

“It’s a miracle! She rose from her media death!” someone joked.

Regardless, it is clear that Newton-John is loved by many and will be supported as long as possible.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Newton-John logged on to say that the rumors about her impending death have been “greatly exaggerated” and she is “doing great.”

The star went on to wish everyone a happy and safe new year and thanked fans for their continued support of her and the Australian cancer research center in her name, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre.

At 70-years-old, Newton-John is currently battling cancer for the third time, as a tumor developed in her spine. However, a source told People in September that the actress is happy and healthy as she fights.

“She’s feeling and looking great and was just dancing with John Travolta at a Grease 40th-anniversary event,” the source said. “Everything that’s being reported about her diagnosis is the same news she released last year.”