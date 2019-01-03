‘Entourage’ Star Jerry Ferrara And Wife Breanne Expecting First Child Together: ‘It’s Been A Long Journey’

Baby will make three for Entourage star Jerry Ferrara and his wife Breanne.

Earlier today, Ferrara took to his Instagram account to proudly let fans know that he and his wife are thrilled to be welcoming a baby boy into their family in the near future. In the sweet photo, Jerry and his wife stand in a gym together to announce the big news. Breanne stands at a side-angle in a pair of black leggings along with a white tank top that shows off her growing baby bump.

On the other hand, Jerry leans over and points to his wife’s belly with an inquisitive look on his face. In the photo, he holds a basketball in one hand and looks very casual in a pair of black athletic shorts and a New York Knicks sweatshirt. To go along with the photo was an equally as adorable caption that announces the “1st pick in the 2019 draft of life,” a baby boy.

“It’s been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I’ll ever do.”

“I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife,” he continued the post. “I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!”

So far, the cute snapshot has earned the 39-year-old a lot of attention from his 564,000 plus followers with over 55,000 likes in addition to 1,100 photos within just a few hours of the post going live. Some fans commented on the image to wish Jerry and his wife the best while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how adorable the couple appear to be.

“For a second there I thought you were teaching him the pick and roll! #basics Congrats to you and your family,” one fan joked.

“Omg you guys are so cute! congratulations!!”

Breanne also shared a post on her Instagram account and revealed to fans that this little boy on the way is a rainbow baby, meaning that the couple previously suffered a miscarriage in their last pregnancy.

Ferrara is best know for his role as Turtle on the hit show Entourage, which aired on HBO from 2004-2011 before coming to the big screen as a movie in 2015. Now, the actor is currently playing the role of Joe Proctor on the TV series Power.

Congrats to the happy couple and here’s to a happy and healthy baby Turtle.