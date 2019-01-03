Nikki Bella Has A New Man, Dating ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev Post-John Cena Breakup Per ‘Us Weekly’

Nikki Bella is reportedly moving on from her broken engagement with former beau John Cena. Scoop has just emerged revealing that she’s dating someone new, and as it happens, this is someone she had already spent some quality time with last year. It seems she’s dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Us Weekly dishes out the details on this romance between Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. They say that the two have been together for a while, although Bella and Chigvintsev have clearly managed to fly under the radar with this one.

As Nikki’s fans know, she was on the verge of marrying John Cena when the nuptials were suddenly called off and the pair broke up. As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Nikki and John tried to repair their relationship a couple of times last year and many fans wondered for a while if it was all a publicity stunt.

Ultimately, Bella and Cena seemingly called it quits for good last summer. While rumors have swirled more than once since then that they might be reuniting, nothing solid ever seems to emerge on that front. Now, it seems, that may in part be because she’s now moved on to someone else.

Exclusive: Nikki Bella is dating dancing #DWTS's Artem Chigvintsev after John Cena split. https://t.co/WSy8DdZpkX — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 3, 2019

There were briefly rumors that Nikki was dating former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus, but that didn’t seem to develop into anything. Recently, outlets have reported that she’s supposedly still very much in love with John and even planning to have a baby with him. However, it looks as if that may be debunked with this new report regarding her romance with Chigvintsev.

Dancing with the Stars fans may remember that Artem and Nikki were partners for Season 25 last year. Bella, 35, and Artem, 36, didn’t play up a showmance or spark any big romance rumors at the time since she was still with John. In fact, Cena had become friendly with Chigvintsev and even talked about having the DWTS pro choreograph his first dance at his wedding.

You can call it #TwinMagic, but the @BellaTwins are as real as it gets. A new season of #TotalBellas starts January 13 on E! pic.twitter.com/Bpf9y06uSP — Total Bellas (@Total_Bellas) January 3, 2019

However, Bella has apparently been by Artem’s side for a while. It seems she was supporting Chivintsev as he worked on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors last summer, and now reports reveal that she was seen with him in California over Christmas.

While Artem and Nikki may have kept their relationship on the down-low until now, fans of the DWTS pair apparently will be able to learn a lot about their romance when Season 4 of Total Bellas begins to air. It seems that some of their dates were filmed for the upcoming season and tidbits of those are seen in the sneak peek for the new shows.

The new season of Total Bellas debuts on E! on Sunday, January 13. Now that Nikki Bella’s romance with Artem Chigvintsev has become public knowledge, fans will surely be watching these new episodes for signs of this developing relationship. Could these former Dancing with the Stars partners make this relationship go the distance? It’s definitely an intriguing pairing and everybody will be curious to see where things head next for them.