Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Enjoy A Movie Date Before Ringing In The New Year In NYC

Bella Hadid and her musician boyfriend enjoyed a low-key night out in the Big Apple.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are still going strong, months after reconciling their romance following a year-long split.

According to a report shared by the Daily Mail, the model and musician were seen smiling as they enjoyed one another’s company over the weekend — during a low-key movie date in New York City.

In one photo shared by the outlet, Hadid was seen sitting at a table in front of her boyfriend. She had both hands resting on her face, and wore a big smile.

As the outlet also revealed, Hadid recently opened up about The Weeknd during an interview with Vogue. She told the fashion magazine that the musician was the person in her life that makes her “laugh the hardest.”

Hadid and The Weeknd first struck up a romance with one another in 2015, after he tapped her to appear in his music video for “In The Night.” From there, the couple was rumored to be living with one another — before suddenly calling it quits at the end of 2016.

Months after their split, The Weeknd went public with Selena Gomez. That couple continued to date for nearly a year before Gomez split from the musician and rekindled her past romance with Justin Bieber — only to break up with the “Where Are U Now” singer months later.

While Bella Hadid and The Weeknd don’t share a lot of photos of one another on Instagram — and didn’t do so over the New Year’s Day holiday — they do share images from time to time, the latest of which can be seen below.

In addition to the photo The Weeknd shared of Bella Hadid in December, she shared a photo of the two of them together that same month.

In November, after Bella Hadid and The Weeknd moved in with one another, a source told Hollywood Life that the couple was all but inseparable.

“Things are going strong between Bella and The Weeknd, they are happy, in love and in a really great place heading into the holiday season. They had been spending every night together when they are both in NYC so moving in together was the natural next step for them so that’s what they did.”

“They are definitely getting more serious and Bella is really happy about it all,” the insider added.

Bella Hadid was previously linked to rapper Drake, Matthew Morton, Jordan Barrett, and Odell Beckham, Jr.