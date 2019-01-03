Nicholas Sparks’ Hit Book And Movie ‘The Notebook’ Is Coming To Broadway As A Musical

Fans of the Nicholas Sparks’ hit book and movie The Notebook have a little something to cheer about!

What started as a best-selling book turned into a hit film — and now it’s sure to make a splash as a musical. The Notebook seems to be headed to Broadway in the near future. In an appearance on the Today Show earlier this morning, songwriter Ingrid Michaelson announced the big news to the audience, and revealed that she will be the one who composes the score for the musical. And it’s safe to say that Michaelson could not be more thrilled with the prospect.

“It’s so different when you’re writing for a character. It’s been really different and really interesting for me to write from these perspectives and just the idea of this undying love and of loss and memory — I can’t stop writing them. I’m gonna have too many.”

Michaelson also shared that she has already been working on the score for the the musical for a little over a year and a half already. The singer/songwriter told Hoda Kotb that it has been a really long process for her — and she wasn’t able to reveal the big news prior to her appearance on the Today Show because they were previously still under negotiations. But luckily, producers signed off — and Michaelson was able to share the big news with the world today.

“Oh god, I feel like I’ve birthed a child,” she joked.

"I'm writing a musical … and the musical is 'The Notebook.'"

According to Nerds and Beyond, producers Kevin McCollum — who worked on Avenue Q and In the Heights — and Kurt Deutsch — who worked on Broadway Bound and A Few Good Men — will help with the musical aspect. Nicholas Sparks will also have a hand in bringing the hit movie to Broadway, and he, too, released a statement to express his excitement over this latest project.

“I am thrilled to work with Bekah and Ingrid in order to make The Notebook a reality on Broadway. They are amazingly talented, and obviously, the story is near and dear to my heart.”

So far, no casting announcements or release dates have been made public — but it seems as though things are now heading in the right direction. As fans know, the hit movie starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling came out over 14 years ago. The movie followed the story of Allie Calhoun, a girl who came from a very wealthy family, and Noah, who was a hard-working man of modest means. Their families kept them apart for a while, but the story of their love endured.

For now, fans will have to wait for further details on the project.