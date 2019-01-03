Kim Kardashian Shares Startling Reason Why She And Kanye Are Using A Surrogate For 4th Baby

It could become a matter of life or death for the star.

Kim Kardashian West and hubby Kanye recently announced that they are expecting a bouncing baby boy this year. The couple are using a surrogate again for their fourth pregnancy, which is the option they pursued after a gestational carrier successfully delivered their daughter Chicago almost one year ago.

Some might have surmised that the 38-year-old gorgeous reality star didn’t want to hamper her fantastic figure with another pregnancy, but that’s not the reason why. Kim shared with PEOPLE the horrifying reason why using a surrogate is a necessity.

During her two pregnancies, Kim battled a life-threatening condition during childbirth called placenta accreta, also known as retained placenta. This condition occurs when part or all of the placenta remains connected to the uterine wall after birth, which often causes severe blood loss and in rare cases, even death.

The placenta is supposed to detach and be delivered after the baby is born. This condition impacts three in every 1,000 pregnancies. Kim shared in a now-inaccessible post on her website what had happened during the birth of her first child, North, in 2013. It’s the sole reason why she agreed to use a surrogate.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails,” she wrote on her website. “My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life!”

Saint was delivered by Kim in December 2015 and the same problem happened again. In a November 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her obstetrician Dr. Paul Crane broke the news gently but firmly to Kim regarding any future births, PEOPLE shared.

“You never know if you might have the same type of problem that could be more serious this time … You’re always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life or death,” he said.

Kim’s mom Kris Jenner chimed in with her concerns.

“You could bleed to death,” she fretted.

Later on in the episode, Kim confessed that she didn’t think using a surrogate was an option for her and Kanye. But she researched the idea and spoke with another mom named Natalie who had delivered a child and used a surrogate both.

“I’m more worried, because I gave birth to two. There’s a sense in me that because I went through all that pain for these two babies and that I know we did this together … ” Kardashian West told Natalie in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “There’s no one that would feel your love [like that]. They are literally near your heart and inside of you. My bond with my kids is so strong. I think my biggest fear is that if I had a surrogate is: Would I love them the same? That’s the main thing I keep thinking about.”

Natalie reassured Kim that that was never an issue for her with her two children.

“There’s not a day where I have any thought that my love for my kids [is] different, that my connection to my kids is different,” Natalie said. “You get to carry one and have them close to you, but then the other is because you so desperately wanted them in your family.”

Before settling on using a surrogate for her third child, Kim endured a surgery to see if another pregnancy was possible, but it heartbreakingly didn’t work out.

“Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle,” she explained in an April 2017 episode of the E! show. “I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen.”

She finally realized that surrogacy was the only way for her and Kanye to expand their family, especially knowing that another pregnancy would put her life at risk. After Chicago was born, Kim profusely thanked the surrogate for all that she did.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote.