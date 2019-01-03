Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Smolders In Racy Teddy, Knee-High Boots & A Collar

Instagram model Kourtney Reppert has certainly not taken a break over the holiday period. The blonde bombshell regularly updated her social media with sexy pictures of herself. Reppert’s latest Instagram shows her sitting astride a bed wearing nothing but a naughty teddy, knee-high boots.

The actress donned a black lace teddy that clung to every voluptuous curve in her body. The teddy fit snugly to her tiny waist and sat high on her thighs, exposing her silky thighs as she leaned forward on a bed. The neckline of the corset was also low enough to flaunt her ample cleavage.

The 32-year-old also wore knee-knee high boots and a collar, adding a masculine element to the outfit. The boots had a pointed toe and appeared to be made from a soft suede material.

The only accessory the blonde wore with pride was her platinum blonde hair. She wore her hair in her side path and her long tresses flowed down her back and over her bust in a tumbling disarray.

Reppert worked the camera with her signature pout as she looked straight into the lens. She wore lashings of black mascara for a smoldering eye, bronzer, a peach blush on her cheeks and a pretty pink lip.

The former “Philadelphia’s Hottest Blonde” looked stunning as she leaned forward on both hands and one of her knees.. Her other leg dangled from the bed which was made up with white linen.

Reppert has a massive fan base of 1.1 million and she certainly doesn’t take them for granted. She often posts fun facts about herself offers her followers a glimpse into her life. She captioned the image by telling her followers that lingerie makes her feel powerful and confident. She said that lingerie made her feel feminine and that she loved being a woman.

The Instagram star’s words resonated with her fans. The photo garnered over 30,000 likes and many also posted a comment. While many just commented about how beautiful she is, some also agreed that they loved wearing lingerie for the same reason.

One fan said, “Never underestimate the power of beautiful lingerie,” and affirmed the fact that sexy pieces of underclothing are powerful. ” A lady asked her, “Classic beauty! ???????? I need to get some new lingerie, I haven’t in so long, what’s your favorite brand?? Another fan simply chose to be poetic and showered Reppert with compliments.

“You look like a. beautiful flower, a rainbow after the rain, sunrise, a drop of water in the desert, morning lily, a ray of light, merry wind, sun, star, swirl, peach, juicy slice of orange, beautiful fairy!”