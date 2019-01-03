Dorit Kemsley Shares Photo Of Lisa Vanderpump On Instagram Amid ‘RHOBH’ Cast Feud

Dorit Kemsley's former dog is rumored to be at the middle of their feud.

Lisa Vanderpump turned up on Dorit Kemsley’s Instagram page earlier this week, amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s cast feud.

On January 1, Kemsley took to her Instagram page, where she shared a series of images of herself, her co-stars, and her family. She revealed that the photos were her top nine of the year.

“My top 9 of 2018! I’m not a big lover or aficionado of social media but I’ve grown to enjoy it more and disregard the negativity that comes with it,” Kemsley wrote in the caption of her photo collage.

“Life is a constant growing experience for me and our family and I’m grateful to those who have supported us and for all of the beautiful messages I receive through my posts. Sending love for a happy, healthy and peaceful new year,” she added.

In one of Kemsley’s nine images, she shared a photo of herself, Vanderpump, and Kyle Richards at the airport — where they were seemingly preparing to embark on a cast trip for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In other photos of herself and her co-stars, Kemsley was seen with other members of the Bravo cast, including Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, and Camille Grammer. As some may have seen, the ladies of the show traveled to the Bahamas last year during filming on Season 9. There, they shared plenty of photos and videos with their newest co-star, Denise Richards.

While Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump have remained fairly silent in regard to their ongoing feud — one which has reportedly led Vanderpump to be completely estranged from the rest of the women — rumors have suggested that Kemsley’s former dog is at the center of the cast’s issues.

As some may have heard, Kemsley reportedly adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s rescue center. The animal was later located at a nearby animal shelter.

“Dorit did adopt a dog from Vanderpump Dog Foundation. She loves animals and has always been a huge supporter of Lisa’s rescue efforts. Everything was great for awhile, the kids (son Jagger, 4, and daughter Phoenix, 2) loved the dog and everything was fine,” a source explained to People in September.

Then, things took a turn for the worse when the animal bit one of Kemsley’s two kids — prompting Kemsley to give the dog to someone else. That third party later took the pet to an unrelated shelter.

To see more of Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump, and their co-stars — don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9. The show’s ninth season premieres on Bravo TV on Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m.