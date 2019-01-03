Hunky ‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Goes Shirtless While Cuddling An Adorable Puppy

Fans of the hunky star of Riverdale, KJ Apa, can expect two things from the actor. Shirtless shots, and adorable dogs. Recently, Apa took to Instagram to share a snap of himself half naked while holding an adorable puppy. In the shot, Apa jokingly mused that the tiny Chihuahua is his son, while he stood in front of a homey looking fridge covered in magnets.

In the picture, Apa’s chiseled abs are at the forefront of the shot, and he wore a pair of boxers that sat low on his hips. The snap gave a glimpse at the actor’s wide variety of tattoos, including a tribal looking number on his left shoulder. His trademark auburn hair, which Apa dies for Riverdale, was worn tousled — giving off a sexy, fresh out of bed look.

“Wow, you guys have the same eyes,” his costar, Martin Cummins — who plays Sheriff Keller — mused in the comment section.

Apa is a pro at sharing adorable yet sexy shots to his social media platforms. Recently, he shared a shot of himself holding an cute, bouncing baby, which is 12.7 million followers went crazy over. The post, which featured Apa and the baby sharing a bowl of fruit was liked over 3 million times by fans of the star.

In December, Apa shared that he was partnering with the online dating service Bumble as they joined forces to support the ASPCA. In the partnership reveal, the Riverdale star advised that special filters were being added to Bumble profiles, so animal lovers could find and link up with one another. For that shot, a shirtless Apa partnered up with an adorable, oversized Husky, who wore a bandana and had his tongue hanging out. He also shared a pic of himself and a small, cute puppy on a couch, looking as if they were mid-chat with one another.

Apa sat down with the Huffington Post ahead of the back-half of season three, and opened up about his character Archie’s role — and the direction in which the show, which has made headlines lately for it’s wild stray from the original plot line, is headed. He also revealed how he upped his fitness game to give fans of Apa, and Archie, the shirtless shots they love.

“Yeah, there’s definitely been lot more shirtless scenes. I’ve upped my game a bit in the gym, so I told [series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa] at the start of the season that I’m going to be ready. I knew I was going to be fighting and I knew there were going to be a lot of shirtless scenes. I take that stuff really seriously and I want to look good,” Apa said.