Casiraghi ends her engagement two months after having a baby boy.

Charlotte Casiraghi, the granddaughter of Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco has ended her engagement to fiance Dimitri Rassam, who is the father of her new baby, just two months old.

Hello Magazine reports that Casiraghi, 32, who is the daughter of Kelly’s oldest child, Princess Caroline has called off the match soon after the palace issued a birth announcement on behalf of Princess Caroline and Rassam’s mother, actress Carole Bouquet.

“Her Royal Highness The Princess of Hanover and Madame Carole Bouquet are delighted to announce the birth of their grandson, who was born on 23 October 2018. Mother and baby are doing well.”

Casiraghi has another son, Raphael, age 5 with her former boyfriend, Gad Elmaleh, a comedian, and Rassan has a daughter, Darya, 7, with his ex-wife, Masha Novoselova.

The couple is calling off their engagement after postponing their June 2018 wedding in order to wait for their child to arrive. They had planned to have the wedding in Monaco with a big party afterward on the Italian island of Pantelleria where Rassan’s mother owns a villa.

Casiraghi and Rassan confirmed their relationship at the annual Rose Ball in Monaco in 2017 when pregnancy rumors first surfaced.

Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi calls off engagement two months after baby's birth: https://t.co/c9BEHuo43o pic.twitter.com/RDxajSjpb5 — HELLO! (@hellomag) January 2, 2019

Charlotte Casiraghi’ s family were all in attendance in November for the celebration of Monaco National Day where her uncle, Prince Albert II presided over the festivities with his wife and children.

What is normally a solemn day had some funny moments when Prince Albert’s twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, age 3, stole the show by accidentally dropping toys off of the balcony onto the crowd below. The twins, who turned four in November, are the youngest grandchildren of American actress, Grace Kelly, who was being remembered that day.

Princess Gabriella, in particular, was unfazed about losing her action figure off the balcony and was quickly distracted with a cookie.

“Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are just coming to the right age now. They have this delight in things. They’re able now to participate in the pageantry. Clearly, they enjoyed themselves today.”

Last month Town & Country introduced all of Princess Grace’s grandchildren which encompass the youngest members of the Grimaldi family.

Prince Albert II’s twins are first and second in line to the Monegasque throne, followed by Princess Caroline in the third position, and Caroline’s oldest son, Andrea Casiraghi as the fourth in line to the throne. Andrea, Charlotte, and Pierre Casiraghi are the children of the late Stefano Casiraghi who died in a tragic boat accident when the three were children.