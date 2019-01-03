John Stamos Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Netflix’s ‘You’

On Thursday afternoon, John Stamos revealed a few of his favorite on-set and behind-the-scenes shots from his latest project, You, a thriller series that originally aired on Lifetime but moved to Netflix for more seasons. In the series, Stamos plays Dr. Nicky, a therapist to one of the main characters.

In a series of photos the 55-year-old former Full House star shared to his Instagram, Stamos sports a thick black mop of hair and a matching scruffy beard-mustache combo. Among the images from filming are ones of him passing a cigarette to someone off-screen, speaking to someone through a gate, leaning back in a therapist’s chair, and standing fearfully with a gun to his head.

Stamos also included some friendly and fun behind-the-scenes photos. One shot is a close-up of the side of his face, with his scruff and pierced ear on full display. Another shows him standing on a city street in a black peacoat and matching top hat, arms outstretched as if he were about to dance.

The handsome actor even added a selfie with his white collared shirt half unbuttoned, revealing a chest full of beaded necklaces. Thick black glasses on, he stares seductively at the camera, his beard looking even fuller and darker than before.

Finally, Stamos shared a bright and happy cast photo. In the shot, Stamos poses with a finger gun against Penn Badgley’s head, while Elizabeth Lail and Shay Mitchell laugh and smile behind them.

You follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a bookstore manager in New York, as he falls in love with one of his regular customers, an aspiring writer named Guinevere Beck (Lail). Love soon turns into obsession, and Goldberg proves that he will do anything for his love, according to Deadline‘s synopsis. Stamos joins the cast as Beck’s therapist, Dr. Nicky, while Mitchell stars as Beck’s best friend Peach Salinger.

You is based on a 2014 novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes.

The series aired its first season on Lifetime in September this year before being added to Netflix for streaming in December. Lifetime did announce that there would be a second season based on Kepnes’ sequel, Hidden Bodies, but it would continue as a Netflix original title.

While there hasn’t been much information released on Season 2 yet, the series has teased on social media that it is “coming soon,” leading fans to believe that it will be on Netflix in 2019, NME reported.