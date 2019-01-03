‘Big Brother 20’ Lovebirds Bayleigh Dayton & Swaggy C Williams Buy New Home Together Ahead Of Wedding

The CBS reality stars got engaged on last summer's finale, and now they've found their love nest.

Big Brother stars Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams are taking their love story to its next chapter. The Big Brother 20 lovebirds, who got engaged on the season 20 finale of the CBS reality show, have purchased a new home together, Reality TV World reports.

The couple shared photos of a bi-level style house with a two-car garage to their Instagram pages as they posed together with a “sold” sign on the front lawn.

Bayleigh Dayton posted a Bible quote and added that she is humbled and ready to start the “work.” The flight attendant also wrote that she is “taking getting married and moving very seriously” and that she does not take her blessings for granted.

Swaggy C’s caption to the same Instagram photo was a bit more animated.

“Welcome to the Swayleigh house,” the CBS reality star wrote. “Bought our first house together. January 1st, 2019. New beginnings. 2019 is gonna be an excellent year. WE ARE LIT MAN GANG! I got my man cave downstairs, she has her Yoga Studio in the house, we got a YouTube room, backyard kinda big … Hope your year is gonna be as good as mine. ”

You can see the photo of the Big Brother stars’ new home below.

When they first met on Big Brother last June, Swaggy C lived in Connecticut and Bayleigh Dayton hailed from Atlanta. But unlike some reality TV couples, Swaggy and Bayleigh didn’t permanently relocate to California to stay in the reality TV spotlight. Instead, the photo of the couple’s new home is tagged in Lees Summit, Missouri.

Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton went from showmance to real-life romance in record time. The couple began referring to one another as “boyfriend” and “girlfriend” after only 10 days together in the Big Brother house. Dayton also became pregnant but suffered a miscarriage while Big Brother was still filming.

By the time the couple reunited for the Big Brother finale in late September—Bayleigh lasted long enough on the show to become sequestered in the jury, while Swaggy was sent home weeks earlier—they had only spent 23 days together and had been apart for two months. But Swaggy C Williams told Us Weekly the pair had already talked about moving in together once Big Brother wrapped.

“When you confide in someone and can put 100 percent trust in them it grows fast,” Williams told Us. “You see them at their worst, you sleep with them every night, you see them at their best.”

Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C plan to marry in September 2019, but they have already started their new life together. In a New Year’s Day post to Instagram, Dayton wrote, “Christopher… a year ago I was searching for a love like yours… I’ve been waiting for you my whole life. Here’s to our first new year, our new life and a love that will last our lifetime.”

Big Brother returns for a celebrity edition on January 21 on CBS.

.