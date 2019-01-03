Taylor Swift’s New Album May Be On The Way After New Year’s Eve Costume Raises Fan Theories

Taylor Swift is known for dropping hints about her music as a tip-off to her most dedicated fans, and her mermaid costume from her New Year’s Eve party has some people thinking that a new album might be in the works — one that’s all about the mythical sea creatures. E! News reported on Thursday that fans are sleuthing their way through recent appearances and images of the singer, trying to figure out what the next chapter has in store for her.

In October, the 29-year-old told the audience at the American Music Awards that she was excited about her next album as she bid goodbye to the current chapter in her music.

“I always look at albums as chapters in my life. And I’m so — to the fans, I’m so happy that you like this one,” Swift said. “I’m so happy that this means that you like this one. But I have to be really honest with you about something, I’m even more excited about the next chapter.”

Fans took that as a hint that it was time to keep an eye on the singer for Easter eggs about what she has brewing next. When fans noticed the Ariel costume that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer wore for her New Year’s Eve party, all thoughts turned to mermaids. One fan quickly noticed that Swift is wearing a shirt with a mermaid on it at the end of her Reputation special on Netflix. The singer also wore a mermaid patch in a photo for her Reputation magazine.

IS !!! TAYLOR?!! ALREADY??? GIVING US ??!!! TS7 CLUES?!! OMFG THE MERMAIDS IS TS7 THEME IM-???? pic.twitter.com/eWKsduUd9G — its A! ready for rep tour movie| ia bc trip (@Taylor13daily) January 2, 2019

“TS7 will have something to do with mermaids, why would she be in the end credits of #repTourNetflix in a mermaid shirt? End the rep era literally dressed as a mermaid for the next chapter… it’s Taylor Swift she plans this s**t waaaaay in advance,” speculated another fan.

Swift famously puts a lot of thought into everything she does and the idea that she would hide hints about upcoming music in her clothing is based on good precedent. Her Reputation chapter has a theme of snakes, which appear on her costumes and in music videos. She even had a giant snake in the set design of her tour. The snake was a subtle reference to her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Fans don’t always get it right, though. In 2014 when Swift announced that she was releasing a new album, some people speculated it would be about roses because that theme kept showing up in her work in the months leading up to the release. That album turned out to be 1989 – her birth year.