Alexis Ren Smolders In Blue Bikini While Laying On A Hammock

Alexis Ren’s fans have figured out by now that the model is enjoying a luxurious getaway at a Mexican resort called Casa Malca. She’s been sharing bikini photos, plus other snaps taken from her hotel bed.

Her newest Instagram update shows Ren laying on her stomach on a colorful hammock outside, and she gives a smoldering look to the camera. She wears her hair in a messy top bun, pairing it with a light blue bikini. The model grabs at the hammock with both hands. She captioned the sexy snapshot, “stay away from negative people, they have a problem for every solution.”

This statement apparently resonated with some of her fans, as some users commented, “Caption reflects my life purpose. All about positivity for our short visit on planet earth. Love this type of human” and “greatest caption ever.” On the other hand, some followers couldn’t keep their mind off the photo. One user wrote, “Stunning,” while another quipped, “Very beauty [sic] baby quite dazzling.”

Plus, Alexis is sharing a stream of Instagram Stories, including mirror selfies while wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt — plus one of her wearing a hot pink bikini. Another photo showed Ren fixing her bikini top, while additional images showed different snaps of the model laying on the hammock.

Ren is obviously enjoying her visit, and hopefully she’ll continue to keep her followers updated. The model has been open with people about many facets of her life — some fun and others difficult. Notably, she opened up to Cosmopolitan a few years ago about some of the hard times she’s had to deal with, including battling an eating disorder in addition to dealing with the death of her mother.

“You can take a parent’s death one way or another. You could be like, ‘Oh my god, f***. I just want to get rid of this pain,’ and party or whatever. But I took it as, ‘OK, now I’m living for me and my mom. Now I have to live my life to the absolute most.'”

And so, when she left to Australia to model, which she said helped her mourn, she ended up returning to Los Angeles. There, she was questioned mercilessly.

“They were like, ‘You did gain weight and if you could start working out a little bit more…’ I just felt so out of control.”

So while Alexis has faced tough times and harsh situations, she’s emerged on the other side a stronger person. Her willingness to let others into her personal life is likely one of the reasons for her great success on social media.