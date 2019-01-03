‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Season Schedule: Colton Underwood’s Journey To Find Love Mapped Out Week-By-Week

Colton Underwood won’t reveal yet whether or not he found love while filming ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season, teasing that fans will have to tune in to find out. The premiere is set to air on Monday, January 7, and everybody will be curious to see how this all comes together. How is the schedule slated to play out this winter?

ABC will be airing a three-hour premiere on Monday, January 7. However, that doesn’t mean that viewers will get three hours of pre-filmed drama. It looks like this premiere will be partially live and partially pre-taped, somewhat like how the finales are done these days.

The Wrap notes that this three-hour format was last done in 2015, with Chris Soules’ Bachelor premiere. Not only will viewers see Colton meeting his 30 bachelorettes, but people will see some visits to various viewing parties across the country during that lengthy premiere.

While the schedule can shift somewhat as the season plays out, there appears to be a pretty solid slate in place for programming as it pertains to this 2019 Bachelor season. As the Inquisitr has detailed, Colton’s January 7 premiere will feature the initial cocktail party — and seven bachelorettes are expected to be eliminated.

Episode 2 should air on January 14. Within that show, gossip king Reality Steve‘s spoilers reveal that these dates will take place in Los Angeles, and four women will be eliminated. Episode 3, airing on January 21, keeps Underwood and his ladies in Los Angeles. Another four women will be sent packing that night.

Colton and his remaining 15 ladies get to go international, with Episode 5 set to air on January 28. Underwood’s dates during this show will take place in Singapore, and Bachelor spoilers suggest that two ladies will bid farewell by the time the rose ceremony is over.

Fans will see outings taking place in Thailand for Episode 5, airing on February 4. Colton will need to cut another three ladies in Thailand, which will leave him with his top 10 for the 2019 Bachelor season. Then, Underwood and his bachelorettes will have dates in Vietnam for Episode 6 on February 11.

Underwood and his final seven gals will fly back to the United States for Episode 7. That episode is slated to be shown on February 18. Colton will show off his hometown of Denver to the bachelorettes — and these dates will determine who gets hometowns, where the Bachelor will meet everybody’s families.

The hometown dates will be broadcast within Episode 8 on February 25, and as usual, one of the four ladies will be eliminated. Colton then chooses who to take on the overnight fantasy suite dates. Then, Underwood heads to Portugal — and things get a little fuzzy in terms of episodes and airdates at that point.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, it is expected that Underwood’s Bachelor finale will air on Monday, March 11. This does overlap with the season premiere of American Idol, but there is no spring Dancing with the Stars season to contend with this year.

Between February 25 and March 11, ABC will need to cover the overnight dates, a “Women Tell All,” and — as Bachelor spoilers previously detailed by the Inquisitr tease — a fair amount of drama that takes place during the time that Underwood should be having his last-chance dates and final rose ceremony.

Given all of that, it seems likely that the “WTA” will perhaps air on a Sunday night. ABC may also double up on episodes, with a Sunday and Monday combination at some point elsewhere on the calendar. The network hasn’t posted the full Bachelor schedule for the 2019 season quite yet, so stay tuned and check back to see when the last couple of episodes are slated to air.

Does Colton Underwood find lasting love this season? ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season will start teasing the answer to that question with the premiere on January 7, and it’s shaping up to be a very wild ride this winter.