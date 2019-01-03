Samantha Markle Says Tell-All Book On Meghan Is Coming Soon & Highlights Pic With Young Duchess On Twitter

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, announced 12 hours ago that “‘In The Shadow Of The Duchess’ coming soon!” The book was initially believed to be titled “The Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister,” but it was since changed to its current name.

Royal fans found out that Samantha was going to release the book three days before the royal wedding during an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, according to The Sun. Since then, Piers has become one of the most publicly outspoken critic of the Duchess. His recent complaints include being “ghosted” by Meghan after a years-long Twitter friendship and one-time meetup at a bar. After that, Morgan he urged father Thomas, to label his estrangement with his daughter as “ghosting” also.

At any rate, it’s been long rumored that the tell-all story will coincide with the birth of the royal baby. It’s hard to know exactly what the release date will be, but perhaps Samantha is waiting for her sister to give birth.

No doubt that the book will only work to further the family drama to new depths. The entire debacle has triggered an army of supporters and critics on social media, with plenty of threats being thrown around on both sides.

Moreover, Samantha’s new Twitter banner is a photo of her alongside a young Meghan. The Duchess can be seen wearing a pair of glasses in the photo, as she smiled alongside her older half-sister.

And perhaps it’s owing to the newly coming book, that Samantha seems to be ramping up her media presence with new derogatory remarks towards her sister. Cosmopolitan detailed the suggestions Samantha had for Meghan as far as New Years resolutions go.

“Your New Year’s resolution should be to be honest and pay tribute to those who have helped you the most such as your dad. Thank him for your college education, your career, building every stage you set foot on, but really appreciate the people that care about you…. It all comes full circle… it started with dad, and you can carry on the legacy. And of course I would add to eat more chocolate to sweeten your disposition for the new year.”

Cosmopolitan called Samantha’s suggestions “salty.” Meanwhile, the sister appears to be dealing with what she alleges is misreporting about how she’s supposedly on the Scotland Yard’s “fixated persons” list. She’s threatened to sue the newspaper that reported it, stating that she would need to be charged with a crime to be placed on the list.